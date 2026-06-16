SpaceX stated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it expects the Cursor deal to close in the third quarter this year.

The transaction will see Anysphere merge into SpaceX's corporate structure, with the Cursor maker operating as a wholly owned subsidiary following the deal's close.

SpaceX also noted that in case the deal is terminated, it would be liable to pay a breakup fee of $10 billion.

The deal comes after the two companies entered into a partnership in April this year to team up on model training.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) on Tuesday announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Cursor parent Anysphere Inc. to acquire it for $60 billion.

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This comes just days after SpaceX’s blockbuster Nasdaq debut that saw it catapult among the world’s top ten companies by market capitalization.

SpaceX shares were up nearly 9% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. SPCX was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

SPCX Expects Deal To Close By Q3

SpaceX stated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it expects the Cursor deal to close in the third quarter (Q3) this year.

The company also noted that in case the deal is terminated, it would be liable to pay a breakup fee of $10 billion.

The transaction will see Anysphere merge into SpaceX's corporate structure, with the Cursor maker operating as a wholly owned subsidiary following the deal's close.

SPCX Cursor Deal Follows A 2 Month Partnership

The SpaceX deal comes after the two companies entered into a partnership in April this year to team up on model training.

“We've wanted to push our training efforts much further, but we've been bottlenecked by compute. With this partnership, our team will leverage xAI's Colossus infrastructure to dramatically scale up the intelligence of our models,” Cursor said.

Cursor is an AI-powered code editor that is designed to let users write and debug code using natural language prompts.

Why Cursor Acquisition Is Important For SPCX

Cursor acquisition could give a boost to xAI, which was merged with SpaceX in February this year.

Cursor’s AI coding agent could help the company enhance its enterprise AI offerings, taking on Anthropic’s Claude Code, and OpenAI’s Codex.

Anthropic was originally a supplier to Cursor, but its Claude Code offering is now a direct competitor of Cursor. Anthropic is also a customer of SpaceX, having struck a $45 billion multi-year deal for AI compute capacity ahead of the SPCX IPO.

What Retail Traders Think About SPCX Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around SpaceX trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

SPCX stock is up 28% year-to-date. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 26% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 41%.

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is up 94% during this period.

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