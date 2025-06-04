Musk added that the company’s revenue will exceed NASA’s entire budget in 2026.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that the company’s revenue will be about $15.5 billion in 2025, including revenue from contracts with the space agency NASA.

Musk further added in his post on X that the company's commercial revenue will exceed NASA’s entire budget in 2026.

SpaceX is privately held, unlike Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla (TSLA), which means that the company does not have to publicly release its financial statements or performance reports periodically.

Musk aims to make life multi-planetary with SpaceX and has expressed ambitions of taking humans to Mars on board the company’s Starship rocket, which is currently in the testing and development phase.

The Starship last flew as recently as the end of May, but the company failed to deploy simulator satellites as planned due to an error with a payload bay door and eventually lost control of the vehicle 46 minutes into the flight.

SpaceX also has contracts with NASA, as part of which it ferries astronauts and cargo to and from the International Space Station with its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy vehicles.

In 2024, NASA selected SpaceX to develop and deliver the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle (USDV) to deorbit the space station and minimize risk to populated areas at the end of its operations, anticipated around 2030, under a contract valued at $843 million.

SpaceX is also developing the Starship Human Landing System (HLS) for lunar exploration as part of NASA’s Artemis mission aimed at taking humans back to the surface of the Moon since the end of the Apollo program in the late 20th century.

Besides NASA contracts, SpaceX provides launch services to private companies and other space agencies, as well as satellite internet services through its Starlink segment. In November 2023, Musk said in a post on X that Starlink has achieved breakeven cash flow.

