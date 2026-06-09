According to a Bloomberg report, Indian security agencies have withheld clearances needed for Starlink to launch its services in the country.

The report added that New Delhi is concerned about its ability to control a U.S.-based operator in the event of geopolitical tensions.

These concerns have also stalled a pricing proposal for satellite spectrum, which is needed for the commercial launch of services, according to the report.

It added that Indian officials have become more cautious about satellite internet services following the war in Iran.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service has hit a roadblock in India, days ahead of the company’s Nasdaq debut.

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According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Indian security agencies have withheld clearances needed for Starlink to launch its services in the country.

Geopolitical Concerns Stall Starlink Approval

The report added that New Delhi is concerned about its ability to control a U.S.-based operator in the event of geopolitical tensions.

The concerns arise amid the use of Starlink terminals in Iran amid its ongoing war with the U.S. and Israel, despite SpaceX not having a license to operate the satellite internet service in the country.

These concerns have also stalled a pricing proposal for satellite spectrum, which is needed for the commercial launch of services, according to the report. It added that Indian officials have become more cautious about satellite internet services following the war in Iran.

According to a Bloomberg report, Iranian authorities seized 139 Starlink devices and arrested 46 people who were involved in selling Starlink terminals.

Starlink Was Granted Unified License Last Year

Starlink was granted a Unified License (UL) with authorization for Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) Service by India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in June 2025.

The government stated in a January note this year that Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) satellite internet service had also been granted a license, along with those of a few other players.

Starlink’s Importance For SpaceX

According to SpaceX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Starlink generated $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, accounting for about 61% of SpaceX’s total revenue during the year.

Goldman Sachs expects Starlink revenue to soar to $144 billion by 2030, while SpaceX’s total revenue is expected to top $474 billion.

SpaceX currently has over 9,600 Starlink satellites in orbit, covering 164 countries and reaching about 10.3 million subscribers.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is up 113% during this period, while the Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) is up 39%.

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