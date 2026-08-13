Fiverr International, AppLovin, and GoPro stocks plunged to annual lows on Wednesday amid poor Q2 results and weak outlook, further pressured by caution from Wall Street analysts.

FVRR stock closed more than 1% lower, extending losses after posting disappointing Q2 financial results last month.

APP stock dipped more than 4% at close after BTIG lowered its price target following a meeting with the company.

GPRO stock lost more than 7% on Wednesday, extending declines after posting weaker-than-expected Q2 results earlier this week.

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), AppLovin Corp. (APP), and GoPro Inc. (GPRO) slipped to 52-week lows on Wednesday as Wall Street caution following lackluster quarterly results weighed on the companies.

FVRR stock closed more than 1% lower, extending losses after posting disappointing Q2 financial results last month.

APP stock dipped more than 4% at close after BTIG lowered its price target following a meeting with the company.

GPRO stock lost more than 7% on Wednesday, extending declines after posting weaker-than-expected Q2 results earlier this week.

Fiverr Slumps On Weak Results

FVRR stock fell to a 52-week low of $8.60 as the company’s weak Q2 results continued to weigh on investor sentiment, triggering three consecutive sessions of selloffs.

At the end of last month, the company reported disappointing Q2 2026 results and cut its full-year outlook. Revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.8 million, while active buyers declined 20.6% to 2.7 million, highlighting continued weakness in customer acquisition and retention.

The company also lowered its full-year revenue guidance to roughly $364 million as AI increasingly disrupts demand for lower-value freelance services.

Fiverr also attracted a series of price target cuts last week after announcing its results. RBC Capital lowered the price target on Fiverr, noting that the company's Q2 report was challenging as recent, newer, and more capable LLM releases, combined with Google's improving AI surface integration, are accelerating AI's impact on the business and will only reinforce bears' view of online freelancing facing continued secular disruption.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FVRR stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The shares of the company are down 56% this year.

AppLovin Faces Pressure On Growth Concerns

APP stock declined to a fresh 52-week low on Wednesday, sliding to $303.17 in regular trading hours, a drop of more than 54% from its highs.

BTIG lowered the price target on AppLovin to $408 from $574 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares after hosting an investor group at the company's headquarters, as per TheFly. The analyst said that the firm has trimmed its gaming and non-gaming assumptions to reflect a more conservative growth outlook for both businesses amidst model and go-to-market evolution.

Earlier, Bank of America also downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and cut its price target to $400 from $430. The firm said that it was concerned whether AppLovin could sustain its long-term target of roughly 30% revenue growth.

Despite Wall Street concerns, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. APP stock is down nearly 51% so far this year.

GoPro Falls After Q2 Revenue Miss

GPRO stock fell to an annual low of $0.57, extending declines to a fourth consecutive session, as the company’s Q2 results disappointed markets and weighed on investor sentiment.

GoPro’s Q2 results showed continued weakness in its core camera business, with revenue plunging 31% year-over-year to $105 million, well below Wall Street’s estimates.

Camera sell-through fell 38% to roughly 291,000 units, while hardware revenue declined nearly 40%. Retail revenue was particularly weak, dropping 48% to $58 million, underscoring pressure on consumer demand. However, GoPro’s subscription and services business provided a bright spot, with revenue rising 11% year over year to $29 million.

Most recently, Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on GoPro to 50c from $1.30 and maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating on the shares. The firm said that Q2 results illustrate the continued macro and micro challenges that GoPro faces.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GPRO stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The company’s shares have declined more than 60% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<