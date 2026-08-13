A reported potential take-private deal involving Nelson Peltz has sent Wendy's stock sharply higher.

Nelson Peltz and Trian Fund Management are reportedly considering taking Wendy’s private.

Trian owns about 16% of Wendy’s and remains its largest shareholder.

The speculation is drawing attention because about 30% of Wendy’s public shares are sold short.

Wendy's (WEN) stock is headed for its best week since June as takeover speculation around billionaire investor Nelson Peltz sent the stock 12% higher on Wednesday. Retail traders are betting a potential offer from Peltz could command a premium, with some speculating on a price between $12 and $17 per share.

Wendy’s Take-Private Talks Gain Attention

Reports suggested that activist investor Nelson Peltz and his investment firm, Trian Fund Management, are exploring a potential transaction to take the fast-food company private. The move comes as the restaurant chain works through weaker U.S. sales and a recent change at the top of its management team.

Peltz, whose investment group holds an approximately 16% position in Wendy's, is discussing potential financing with private-equity firms. Trian first pushed for changes at the company in 2005 and is still Wendy’s biggest shareholder. Earlier this year, Trian said Wendy’s stock was undervalued and began talking with potential partners about ways to increase shareholder value.

Wendy's stock inched 0.6% lower overnight, ahead of Thursday.

Wendy’s 30% Short Interest Adds Fuel To Buyout Speculation

The take-private report has attracted particular attention because short sellers have built a substantial position in Wendy's. Short interest stands at roughly 30% of the company's publicly traded float, as per Koyfin data, creating the possibility of intensified buying if investors receive a formal acquisition proposal. A confirmed deal could force some bearish traders to close positions, potentially adding momentum to the stock.

Wendy’s Operational Challenges Remain

The takeover speculation follows a string of difficult quarters for the restaurant operator. Wendy’s second-quarter (Q2) revenue rose 1.7% to $570.6 million and adjusted earnings beat expectations, but profits fell sharply.

The bigger concern was weak sales. U.S. same-store sales dropped 7%, while global sales fell 6.5%. Higher costs and weaker customer traffic also squeezed restaurant margins. Wendy’s cut its quarterly dividend by more than half to 7 cents and withdrew its full-year 2026 forecast as it works through the challenges.

To set things right, Wendy’s named Steve Cirulis as its new CFO and chief strategy officer in June. He joined the company from Potbelly Sandwich Works, where he held the same positions.

What WEN Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw a 488% increase in message volume over the past week with a 2.6% gain in watchers.

A user said, “If Wendy’s was willing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars buying its own shares at $17.44 or $22.22, the board will argue that the company is worth at least that much. They will likely reject any buyout offer from Peltz that falls below those historical averages.”

Another user said, “An offering has to be: large enough to get shareholder approval, large enough to ward off other potential buyers who are now looking because someone else clearly thinks it’s worth buying. I’m seeing a lot of $12-$14 remarks. I don’t think an offer would be less than $17.”

A third user said, “I AGREE ....ANYTHING SUB 12 is A TRASH OFFER AND SHOULD PROMPTLY BE REJECTED.”

WEN stock has gained nearly 4% year-to-date.

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