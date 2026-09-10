Around 59 million insider shares will become eligible for trading on Thursday, following the release of 319 million shares from lockup in the previous session.

The first expiry took place on August 6 and the second on August 20.

SPCX shares gained roughly 29% between the first and the second expiries and around 14.5% between the second and the third.

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, Britain has spent nearly $40 million on SpaceX’s satellite services for military communications.

SpaceX (SPCX) was in the spotlight on Thursday as another 59 million insider shares are set to become eligible for trading, extending a series of staggered post-IPO lockup expiries that have added billions of dollars in new share supply.

This follows 319 million shares becoming eligible for trading on Wednesday, worth roughly $48 billion based on SPCX stock’s last closing price. However, shares becoming eligible for trading does not mean they were actually sold.

SPCX shares were down 0.3% at the time of writing in pre-market, having closed 3.9% lower in the previous session.

How SPCX Stock Fared After Previous Lockup Expiries

The first expiry took place on August 6, when roughly 911.5 million shares became eligible for trading. Despite the sharp increase in available supply, SPCX closed about 6% higher that day.

The stock subsequently rallied into its second expiry on August 20, gaining roughly 29% between the two events. 319 million shares became eligible for trading, but SPCX closed about 4% lower. However, the decline proved short-lived, and shares rebounded the following session, eventually gaining about 14.5% between the second and third share releases.

More supply is coming, with a roughly 328 million-share tranche scheduled for September 24.

Britain Reportedly Spends $40M On SPCX Services

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, Britain has spent nearly $40 million on SpaceX’s satellite services for military communications. The country has about 1,000 Starshield terminals and 500 Starlink terminals.

Britain spent about $17.6 million on Starshield and another $22 million on Starlink. Starshield is SpaceX’s satellite service designed specifically for government and national security customers. The defense ministry said Starshield offers stronger encryption, priority network access and expanded coverage for military use.

Back home, SpaceX is scheduled to launch USSF-153, a classified mission for the U.S. Space Force, using a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday. The lift-off is expected to take place from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Retail Highlights Key Support Levels

Retail sentiment surrounding SPCX on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours.

One user said if SPCX stock holds the $145–146 levels and eventually reclaims $149–150, it would look “very constructive again.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user called SPCX a “top 3” long-term stock.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has gained around 9% from its IPO price of $135.

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