The company is studying a single subscription that would cover both products, according to an internal document reviewed by Bloomberg.

X and Grok are currently priced separately, though certain X subscriptions come with SuperGrok access.

On X’s U.S. web checkout, Basic starts at $3 a month, Premium at $8, and Premium+ at $40.

SpaceX bought xAI in February 2026 and folded the lab in as SpaceXAI later in the year.

SpaceXAI, the artificial-intelligence arm of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is reportedly reviewing a rewrite of how it sells the Grok chatbot and the X social network.

The company is studying a single subscription that would cover both products, according to an internal document reviewed by Bloomberg. The report did not note a public launch date for the new pricing but added that it is meant to be “soon”.

The Four Proposed Tiers

Bloomberg said the draft document has four payment tiers. At the bottom is a free plan with tighter Grok usage caps. At the top is a $100-a-month “Ultra” tier aimed at heavy users and including the Grok Bot agent. The company also reportedly intends to offer an $8 monthly lite plan that includes a verified mark on the user's X profile in addition to Grok access.

That structure would collapse today’s split checkout—one bill for X features, another for standalone Grok—into a single consumer ladder.

What Customers Pay Now

The products are currently priced separately.

On X’s U.S. web checkout, Basic starts at $3 a month, Premium at $8, and Premium+ at $40. Premium raises Grok limits inside the app; Premium+ already bundles the highest Grok access inside X.

On the Grok side, the company offers a free version with limits. SuperGrok is priced at $30 a month, and SuperGrok Plus at $100. The most premium SuperGrok Heavy plan is priced at $300 a month.

SpaceX bought xAI in February 2026 and folded the lab in as SpaceXAI later in the year. Grok remains native to X, which gives SpaceX a distribution channel rivals do not own.

How Did SPCX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX stock stayed within the bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at high levels.

SPCX stock is currently trading at around $151, above its IPO price of $135 but below its all-time high near $225.

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