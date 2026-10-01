Wells Fargo told clients a recent spike in merchant Pixel installs looks weaker than the raw count suggests, according to TheFly.

Wells kept an Equal Weight rating and a $325 price target on the stock, implying a potential upside of about 12%, but below Wall Street consensus.

Wells said that while there was a jump in Pixel adds over the past two weeks, most of the new sites were Asia-Pacific Shopify storefronts with little or no measurable web traffic.

Weighted by traffic, the firm said it has not seen a meaningful pickup.



AppLovin (APP) shares hit a fresh 52-week low and closed down about 4.5% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo told clients a recent spike in merchant Pixel installs looks weaker than the raw count suggests, pushing back on the idea that e-commerce customer growth had suddenly accelerated.

Wells kept an Equal Weight rating and a $325 price target on the stock. While the price target implies a potential upside of about 12% from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday, it is still below the street average near $500.

Why APP Investors Watch The Pixel

A Pixel is a small tracking tag a retailer puts on its website. On Shopify, AppLovin’s free app can install it automatically and sync the product catalog. The tag tells AppLovin’s Axon ad system when a shopper visits, adds an item, or buys. That data is how the company measures campaigns and trains its bidding model. Analysts treat new Pixel installs as a rough count of merchants testing the platform.

AppLovin spent years selling ads inside mobile games. It opened a self-serve web product by referral in late 2025, then on June 22–23, 2026, made AppLovin Ads available to any advertiser and dropped the old Axon brand name for the dashboard. Axon remains the name of the AI engine. Management has said consumer advertising, including e-commerce, is the next growth layer after gaming. Pixel tallies have been one of the few public proxies for whether the June launch is landing real stores.

What Wells Fargo Said

Wells said investors had called about a jump in Pixel adds over the past two weeks. Raw installs did rise. The mix did not, the firm argued.

Most of the new sites were Asia-Pacific Shopify storefronts with little or no measurable web traffic. The share of new Pixel sites with no traffic began climbing in June and reached about 85% in the latest two weeks, up from about 30% before June, the firm said. Almost all of the recent adds were in that group, which Wells said may point to a data quirk. Weighted by traffic, the firm said it has not seen a meaningful pickup.

It called the latest burst a “false start” and said a real e-commerce turn still looks more like a 2027 story.

How Did APP Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around APP stock stayed within bullish territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at high levels.

A Stocktwits user compared the stock to Trade Desk, predicting a windfall selloff.

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Another user opined that APP is “very undervalued” and recommended buying the dip.

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APP stock has fallen 53% year-to-date, compared to Trade Desk’s 68% drop.

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