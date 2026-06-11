Iranian state media outlet Fars News Agency stated that Starlink ground stations in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman are among the newly designated military targets.

The news agency, citing an informed source, added that the U.S. military, with the support of companies linked to Musk, attacked water infrastructure in Southern Iran.

Iran had previously threatened Middle East offices of U.S. tech companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. would strike Iran very hard and take control of key Iranian oil infrastructure.

Iran has threatened to target businesses tied to Elon Musk, including SpaceX’s Starlink internet service, accusing them of supporting the United States’ “war crimes” against the Middle East nation.

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According to an X post by the Iranian state media outlet Fars News Agency, Starlink ground stations in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, as well as SpaceX-related assets, are among the newly designated military targets.

The news agency, citing an informed source, added that the U.S. military, with the support of companies linked to Musk, committed war crimes, including attacks on water infrastructure in Southern Iran.

This isn’t the first time Iran has threatened U.S.-based businesses in the Middle East. In March, Iran identified offices and assets linked to major U.S. technology companies, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL), and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) as potential targets.

Trump Warns Of “Very Hard” Strikes Against Iran

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump issued a warning on Truth Social, saying the U.S. would strike Iran “very hard,” and said American forces could soon take control of key Iranian oil infrastructure, including the strategically important Kharg Island export hub.

“The United States will be hitting Iran (whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti-Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), very hard tonight,” he said.

Efforts for a potential peace agreement were severely undermined in recent days after the U.S. and Iran exchanged a series of military strikes.

Trump accused Iran of shooting down a U.S. Army helicopter during a patrol mission over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. In response, the U.S. carried out strikes on Tuesday, triggering retaliatory action from Iran. The U.S. then launched additional missile attacks on Wednesday.

Stocks Gain, Crude Trades Mixed

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, gained 0.4%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.5%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) jumped 1.1% at the time of writing. Retail sentiment surrounding the three ETFs on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Meanwhile, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures expiring in August gained 0.1% to $88.4 a barrel. Brent crude futures for August deliveries traded 0.3% lower at around $92.8 a barrel. The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) edged down 0.2%.

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