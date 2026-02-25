The site is expected to boost research and engineering efforts tied to SoundHound’s evolving AI agent ecosystem.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) stock drew investors’ attention on Wednesday after the company expanded its global operations with the launch of a new innovation hub in Bengaluru, India, strengthening its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing artificial intelligence markets.

The move underscores the company’s push to scale its agentic AI technology worldwide.

Gaining Influence In AI

The new facility opens as India’s technology sector experiences rapid growth and increasing influence in artificial intelligence development, with the company positioning the Bengaluru center as a key driver of its next phase of platform advancement.

The site is expected to boost research and engineering efforts tied to SoundHound’s evolving AI agent ecosystem. The Bengaluru hub joins SoundHound’s existing offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, including locations in Santa Clara, New York, Paris, Berlin, Beijing, Seoul, and Toronto.

“Bengaluru is a global magnet for world-class AI talent, and our new office here is more than just a workspace; it’s an innovation hub where the future of human-to-AI interaction is being built.” -Keyvan Mohajer, CEO & Co-Founder, SoundHound AI

SoundHound stock traded over 3% higher on Wednesday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume flipped to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

SOUN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Feb. 25, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Expanding Agentic AI Capabilities

SoundHound AI develops enterprise-grade voice and conversational AI systems used across retail, healthcare, automotive, financial services, restaurants, insurance, and government sectors.

On Tuesday, the company introduced a new voice-enabled retail assistant called Sales Assist. The agent is designed to aid frontline employees during live customer discussions. With shopper consent, the system listens to conversations, interprets intent and context, and delivers tailored suggestions to a connected device.

SOUN stock has declined by over 3% in the last 12 months.

