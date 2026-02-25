The San Francisco-based AI startup announced 10 new capabilities for enterprise customers to use its technology across functions such as coding, cybersecurity, human resources, and investment banking, among others.

Anthropic has unveiled a slew of updates to its Claude AI tool, while announcing a slew of plugins for existing enterprise services.

The rapid-fire release of features boosting its arsenal comes after the company raised $30 billion in a Series G funding round, valuing the company at $380 billion post-money.

Anthropic’s announcements of new enterprise AI tools have led to a broad selloff in the software and cybersecurity space in 2026 so far.

Anthropic unveiled a slate of autonomous AI tools at its Enterprise Agents event on Tuesday, along with a wave of Claude updates and new plugins rolled out since early 2026, as the company positions itself for a widely anticipated IPO.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The San Francisco-based AI startup announced 10 new capabilities for enterprise customers to use its technology across functions such as coding, cybersecurity, human resources, and investment banking, among others.

Anthropic is not listed publicly at the moment. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the AI startup was in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

The rapid-fire release of features boosting its arsenal comes after the company raised $30 billion in a Series G funding round, valuing it at $380 billion post-money.

“This fundraising reflects the incredible demand we are seeing from these customers, and we will use this investment to continue building the enterprise-grade products and models they have come to depend on,” said Krishna Rao, Anthropic’s Chief Financial Officer.

Anthropic Acquires Vercept

Anthropic announced the acquisition of Vercept, a Seattle-based startup, to advance Claude’s computer use capabilities.

Claude can already undertake complex tasks like writing and running code across entire repositories, synthesizing research from dozens of sources, and managing workflows that span multiple tools and teams, thanks to its computer use capabilities. Anthropic stated that the Vercept acquisition will help in enhancing those functions.

Anthropic’s Major Enterprise AI Feature Announcements

Claude Cowork

After launching in preview last month, Anthropic announced Claude Cowork earlier this month. The update allows users to connect a wide array of enterprise tools, including Google Workspace, DocuSign, Slack, FactSet, and LegalZoom, among others.

The company also announced new plugins like HR, Design, Engineering, Financial analysis, Investment banking, and more, allowing users to use Claude across these fields to speed up their workflows.

After the launch, Anthropic’s head of economics, Peter McRory, warned of job losses in roles like data entry, according to a CNBC report.

“The labor market implications are likely to be very uneven, at least for the foreseeable future, much in the same way that past waves of information technology innovation had uneven impacts,” McRory said in the interview.

Claude Code’s launch in January led to a selloff in software stocks, with companies like Intuit, Adobe, and Salesforce among those impacted.

Claude Code Security

Anthropic also took the wraps off Claude Code Security last week, allowing users to leverage the AI tool to scan codebases for security vulnerabilities and suggest targeted software patches for human review.

This led to a broad selloff in cybersecurity stocks, with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Cloudflare among those impacted.

Anthropic equipped Claude Code with a new feature earlier this week that can modernize legacy systems running Common Business-Oriented Language (COBOL) at a scale and speed never seen before.

Following the announcement, IBM shares tanked 13% on Monday, its worst single-day performance since October 2000.

“Modernizing a Cobol system once required armies of consultants spending years mapping workflows. Tools like Claude Code can automate the exploration and analysis phases that consume most of the effort in Cobol modernization,” Anthropic stated in its announcement.

The company added that legacy code modernization has stalled for years because understanding it is more expensive than rewriting it. With AI, that script has been flipped, Anthropic said.

While IBM does not provide a breakup of the revenue that it makes from providing Cobol-related services, a Bloomberg report stated that a significant chunk of the company’s revenue comes from its mainframe business. These mainframe systems are used by customers to run some applications on COBOL, which was created in 1959.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<