TMG Social offers brands a range of options to enable their social commerce efforts, including shoppable posts, livestream shopping, and more.

Society Pass Inc. (SOPA) shares soared over 41% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company announced the launch of a live commerce platform.

The company, as well as its subsidiary, Thoughtful Media Group Inc. (TMGX), launched TMG Social, a live commerce digital retail advertising platform in Thailand. Bain & Company expects the social commerce market in Southeast Asia to reach $90 billion by 2026, according to a Comms8 report citing the research firm.

“Our strategic focus remains on core sectors where TMGX has built a robust portfolio of clients over the years, including fast-moving consumer goods, Beauty & Wellness, Personal Care, and Food & Beverage,” said Kriangkrai Chaimongkol, CEO of TMGX.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Society Pass trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

