Sony Group Corp.(SONY) announced on Wednesday that it is increasing the pricing for its PlayStation 5 lineup across the U.S., with all models set to become more expensive starting August 21.

The company cited broader economic pressures as the driving factor behind the decision, stating that it continues to face challenging financial conditions similar to many other global businesses.

