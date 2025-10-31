The collaboration will allow Solid Power to supply its sulfide-based solid electrolyte to Samsung SDI for prototype cell development to be tested with BMW.

The agreement marks a major milestone toward commercializing all-solid-state battery technology for electric vehicles.

Retail traders on Stocktwits reacted with optimism, with some calling the partnership “huge” and predicting the stock could rally further.

Shares of Solid Power rose 20% in after-hours trading on Thursday following a statement from the solid-state battery developer that it entered into a joint evaluation agreement with Samsung SDI and BMW Group to continue the development and validation of all-solid-state battery (ASSB) technology.

The news comes ahead of its third-quarter 2025 results scheduled for Nov. 4.

For the collaboration, Solid Power will provide its sulfide-based solid electrolyte to Samsung SDI, which will be used in separators and catholytes for prototype cells. The cells will be jointly evaluated by Samsung SDI and BMW to assess performance and suitability for a demonstration vehicle powered by all-solid-state batteries.

Deal Moves Solid Power Closer To Commercialization

The agreement is an important step for Solid Power toward commercializing its technology. The partnership leverages the companies’ respective strengths, including Solid Power’s expertise in electrolytes, Samsung SDI’s battery manufacturing expertise, and BMW’s automotive integration experience.

All-solid-state batteries are being developed to achieve higher energy density, better safety, and longer life than traditional lithium-ion batteries. The new collaboration would help Solid Power achieve its broader objective of providing solid electrolytes to Tier 1 battery makers and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Stocktwits Buzz Builds Around Solid Power’s Battery Deal

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Solid Power was ‘neutral’ amid a 213% jump in 24-hour message volume.

One user called the announcement “huge,” saying they planned to buy more shares following the news.

Another noted that Solid Power was the kind of stock that could become huge if it works, suggesting it was worth holding onto.

A third user predicted the rally could continue, saying the stock might climb back toward $7 by the next session.

Solid Power’s stock has nearly tripled so far in 2025.

