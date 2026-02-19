The company reported revenues of $335.4 million, down 1.4% from $340.2 million in the prior quarter.

Adjusted net loss per share in the quarter was $0.14, compared to $0.31 in the prior quarter. Analysts on average expected loss per share of $0.22.

The company said that it expects FY2026 revenues to be within the range of $290 million to $320 million.

Solaredge Technologies shares were down on Wednesday as its quarterly revenue declined from the year-ago quarter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company reported revenues of $335.4 million, down 1.4% from $340.2 million in the prior quarter. However, it still beat analyst estimates of $270 million, as per data from fiscal.ai.

Q4 Snapshot

Adjusted net loss per share in the quarter was $0.14, compared to $0.31 in the prior quarter. Analysts on average expected loss per share of $0.22.

“We gained momentum last year, delivering strong year-over-year revenue growth and expanding our gross margins in each and every quarter. Our solid fourth quarter results continued this trend,” said Shuki Nir, Chief Executive Officer of Solaredge Technologies.

During the quarter, approximately 98.8 thousand inverters, 2.87 million optimizers and 280 MWh of batteries for Photovoltaic (PV) applications were recognized as revenue, the statement said.

Outlook

The company said that it expects FY2026 revenues to be within the range of $290 million to $320 million and said that the range does not include significant one-time or pull forward of revenue.

Analysts on average were expecting FY2026 revenue to be $292.2 million.

It said it expects adjusted gross margin to be within the range of 20% to 24% and adjusted operating expenses to be within the range of $88 million to $93 million.

“2026 is about shifting to offense while keeping this discipline intact. We will focus on moving towards profitable growth, gaining share, scaling Nexis, and investing in new high-growth adjacencies such as AI data center power. And I believe 2026 will be a transformational year for SolarEdge that will take the company to the next level,” Nir added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around SEDG trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One bullish user predicted that SEDG stock will hit 3 digits in 2026.

One bearish user said that stock will end Wednesday’s trading at $30 if market reacts to the ‘awful’ earnings.

Shares in the company have risen 113% over the past year.