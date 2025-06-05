Solana (SOL) might be crypto’s speed demon, but its indexing issues have left developers scrambling.

Traditional indexing tools can’t keep up with Solana’s relentless throughput, frequent chain reorganizations, and fragmented account states. Indexing data for real-time apps like DeFi aggregators and NFT platforms has become a headache, costing developers time, money, and their sanity.

Enter Substreams, The Graph’s (GRT) indexing solution custom-built for Solana’s unique challenges. The platform solves five core problems developers face, providing clean, reliable data streams at Solana speeds.

First, real-time indexing.

Typical RPC-based indexers lag seconds behind, missing critical data. Substreams uses Firehose, directly streaming blocks straight from Solana nodes, offering developers immediate data without delay.

Apps like Helium can track IoT devices reliably in real-time, and AI agents react instantly.

Second, historical data backfilling bottlenecks vanish.

Archival RPC queries are painfully expensive and slow. Substreams sidesteps these costly intermediaries entirely, processing historical blocks directly from the blockchain.

This parallelized processing cuts indexing times dramatically, slashing infrastructure costs by up to 70 percent and reducing indexing speeds by thousands of times.

Third, chain reorganizations no longer ruin data accuracy.

Solana’s frequent reorgs force developers into constant data pruning or delays waiting for finalization. Substreams handles reorgs automatically, managing in-memory chain representations, processing blocks canonically, and replaying forks seamlessly.

Fourth, fragmented account states become manageable.

Solana spreads data across multiple accounts, complicating historical state tracking and causing incomplete queries. Substreams tracks account changes program-wide, offering a reliable three-month moving data window, ensuring deep trend analysis without memory overloads or expensive redundancies.

Developers typically struggle with version mismatches and manual parsing of Solana’s instruction layouts. Well, now they can finally skip writing endless custom parsers, speeding development and reducing errors.

Solana’s potential is wasted if indexing can’t keep pace. Substreams clears away RPC bottlenecks, solves real-time headaches, and gives developers tools to actually leverage Solana’s speed.

