Solana Company’s holdings of Solana tokens have declined by as much as $75 million over the past week.

Shares of The Solana Company (HSDT) dropped as much as 40% in midday trade on Thursday after its treasury token, Solana (SOL), declined more than 5% over the past 24 hours amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market.

HSDT’s stock price fell to an intraday low of $8.65 before recovering to trade around $10 by early afternoon. However, retail sentiment around HSDT’s stock on Stocktwits improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory.

Meanwhile, Solana’s price was trading at around $187, with retail sentiment continuing to trend in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ levels of chatter.

The company announced its pivot to a Solana-holding digital asset treasury (DAT) in late September and has since amassed over 2.2 million SOL tokens. The company has positioned its Solana holdings as part of a broader strategy to integrate blockchain infrastructure and on-chain financial management into its business model.

At its peak over the past week, Solana traded near $222, giving Solana Company’s holdings an estimated value of $488 million. Following the crypto market selloff that began Friday, the value of those holdings has fallen to about $413 million, as of the current trading price — a decline of roughly $75 million. In October, the company’s market net asset value (mNAV), dropped from 3.79 to 1.42, according to Blockworks data.

Solana Company's Outstanding mNAV | Source:Blockworks Research

Other digital asset treasury firms were also in the red during afternoon trade amid the crypto sell-off. Tom Lee-backed Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) fell 3.2% as its native token, Ethereum (ETH), fell more than 2% in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Strategy (MSTR) fell 2.2% on Thursday as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price tumbled 2.1%.

