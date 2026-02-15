Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko repeated John McAfee’s 2017 claim on Nvidia’s H200 GPU, the H100 successor, which was rolled out in 2023 to power next-gen AI data centers.

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko wrote on Saturday that “bubbles are mathematically impossible,” referencing NVIDIA’s H200 GPU trading at $40,000, to describe price behavior in emerging technologies.

His post closely mirrored John McAfee’s December 2017 Bitcoin post, made weeks before Bitcoin peaked near $20,000 and entered a prolonged downturn.

Yakovenko’s post comes as crypto markets remain elevated, with Solana (SOL) trading near recent highs.

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko revived a phrase from John McAfee’s 2017 Bitcoin post, writing on X that “bubbles are mathematically impossible in this new paradigm,” on Saturday.

Referring to NVIDIA’s (NVDA) H200 GPU, Yakovenko wrote that, “H200 now at $40,000.00.” He further added that “Those of you in the old school [who] believe this is a bubble simply have not understood the new mathematics of the Boltzmann distribution… Bubbles are mathematically impossible in this new paradigm.”

Solana co-founder on Nvidia's H200 GPU. Source: @toly/x

The Boltzmann distribution, a concept from statistical mechanics, describes how energy is distributed across states in a system, and Yakovenko referred to it to suggest that price dynamics in emerging technologies follow new mathematical patterns rather than traditional bubble cycles.

Solana (SOL) was trading at $89.81, up by 5.8% over 24 hours. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around SOL remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, as chatter levels around it improved from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ over the past day.

Echoes Of McAfee’s 2017 Bitcoin Call

The phrasing mirrors a late 2017 post by John McAfee, cybersecurity legend and the innovator of the McAfee antivirus for computers. Back then, he wrote that “Bitcoin [is] now at $16,600.00… Bubbles are mathematically impossible in this new paradigm.” Bitcoin peaked near $20,000 later that month before entering a prolonged downturn in 2018. Interestingly, McAfee also believed that by 2020, Bitcoin would reach $2 million, citing mathematical principles.

Today, Bitcoin is one of the most valuable digital assets. In October 2025, 9 years after McAfee’s post, Bitcoin (BTC) hit its all-time high at $126,080, 87% higher than the value during the original post.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $70,308, up by 2.1% over 24 hours. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘neutral’ territory, as chatter levels around it declined from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ over the past day.

The H200 GPU is part of Nvidia's next-generation AI accelerator lineup, a successor to the H100. The chip is optimized for generative AI and high-performance computing tasks and has been deployed by major cloud providers amid continued investment in AI data center infrastructure.

