SoFi’s Q2 revenue came in at a record $1.21 billion, a growth of 43% from a year earlier, while Robinhood’s total net revenues came in at $1.31 billion, a 32% increase year-on-year.

Both companies posted strong profit growth in the second quarter, with the fintech firms delivering nearly identical earnings momentum.

SoFi clocked customer or member growth of 35% in the quarter to a record 15.8 million members, while Robinhood's funded customers reached 28.4 million, a 7% increase.

In 2026, SOFI stock has declined nearly 42%, while HOOD stock has fallen more than 20%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) and Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) both delivered strong second-quarter (Q2) results on Wednesday, although one fintech firm beat out the other on major metrics.

The quarter’s results also highlighted how the two are evolving beyond their original offerings as competition in the digital finance space intensifies.

SOFI Beats HOOD On Revenue Growth

SoFi’s Q2 revenue came in at a record $1.21 billion, a growth of 43% from a year earlier, and beating Wall Street expectations of $1.13 billion by a mile. Growth was primarily driven by strong core business performance, with Lending segment revenue surging 63% compared to the prior year, and Financial Services revenue up 29%. However, the Technology Platform segment was down 23% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, Robinhood’s total net revenue came in at $1.31 billion, a 32% increase year-on-year, and ahead of consensus estimates of $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Transaction-based revenue soared 44%, bolstered by a 95% jump in equity revenue, a 29% increase in options revenue, and significant contribution from prediction markets and event contracts.

SOFI, HOOD Profit Go Head To Head

Both companies posted strong profit growth in the second quarter, with the fintech firms delivering nearly identical earnings momentum.

Robinhood's diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 48% year over year to $0.62, while SoFi edged ahead with a 50% increase to $0.12.

SoFi Edges Out Robinhood In Customer Growth

SoFi clocked customer or member growth of 35% in the quarter to a record 15.8 million members, while product growth went up 42%, also touching a record 24.4 million products.

“For the first time, we added twice as many products as members, a major milestone that underscores the trust members place in SoFi and the power of our 'everything app,'” CEO Anthony Noto said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SoFi said its paid SoFi Plus membership surpassed 200,000 subscribers in the quarter after the company relaunched the tier as a paid subscription, compared with roughly 60,000 paying subscribers across all of 2025, , marking a jump of about 243%.

Robinhood's funded customers increased by 1.9 million to reach a total of 28.4 million, a 7% increase compared to the same time last year. Robinhood Gold subscription service grew 39% year-over-year to 4.8 million subscribers, while average revenue per user rose 24% to $187.

SOFI Vs HOOD: Stock Performance

Following the results, SOFI stock plunged 9% at close because it kept its full-year profit (EBITDA) guidance flat despite raising revenue forecasts.

The company raised its full-year adjusted net revenue outlook to $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, but left its adjusted EBITDA guidance unchanged at $1.6 billion.

A 23% drop in technology platform revenue also weighed on the company’s shares.

HOOD stock fell about 3% at close amid slowing cryptocurrency revenue and concerns over its profit. Digital asset trading revenue for the company fell 38% year-over-year to $100 million. Although earnings and revenues beat forecasts, the beat was heavily influenced by a one-time accounting benefit from the deconsolidation of Robinhood Ventures Fund I.

In 2026, SOFI stock has declined nearly 42%, while HOOD stock has fallen more than 20%.

What Does Retail Think About SOFI, HOOD Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOFI stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory as message volumes rose from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

One bullish user said, “$SOFI When institutional analysts finally wake up to the fact that sofi isn't just a digital bank with a lending app, but an integrated financial utility bridging public blockchain infrastructure with millions of retail accounts, the narrative will shift rapidly.”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on HOOD stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ with messages rising to ‘high’ levels from ‘normal.’

A user said, “$HOOD war or no war, retail trading is increasing and prediction markets has made this a must own in any portfolio.”

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