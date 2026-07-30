Chipotle Mexican Grill raised its 2026 comparable sales growth outlook to low single-digit range.

Chipotle posted Q2 revenue of $3.3 billion, up 9.3% year-on-year, while adjusted EPS of $0.33 topped expectations.

CEO Scott Boatwright highlighted growth initiatives including menu innovation, Rewards engagement, and AI-powered tools.

The company expanded its Linebacker staffing model, advanced digital systems, and continued international growth with Mexico expansion plans.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) stock rose 5% overnight after the fast-casual chain lifted its full-year comparable sales guidance on strong second-quarter (Q2) momentum, as AI-driven operational improvements, menu innovation and higher restaurant throughput helped drive customer traffic and reinforced its expansion strategy.

CMG’s Q2 Financial Performance

Chipotle reported second-quarter revenue of $3.3 billion, up 9.3% year-on-year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.33, with both metrics surpassing the Street expectation of $3.3 billion and $0.32, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, driven by a combination of higher average spending per order and increased customer transactions. Digital orders accounted for 38.3% of food and beverage sales.

Operating margin declined to 15.7% from 18.2% a year ago, while restaurant-level operating margin fell to 25.2% from 27.4%. Higher costs for beef, freight, labour and employee incentives weighed on profitability despite menu price increases and lower avocado and dairy expenses. The company now expects full-year comparable restaurant sales growth in the low single-digit range.

Chipotle’s Growth Strategy Centers On Menu Novelty, AI And Global Expansion

During the Q2 earnings call, CEO Scott Boatwright said seasonal menu offerings, including the return of Chipotle Honey Chicken, continued popularity of Cilantro Lime Sauce, an updated rewards program and targeted marketing campaigns contributed to additional customer visits.

“Our Recipe for Growth strategy is creating multiple levers to drive transactions, improve execution, and reinforce the competitive advantages that differentiate Chipotle,”

Boatwright said.

Chipotle expanded deployment of its "Linebacker" staffing model to more than 70% of restaurants during the quarter, helping improve service speed during peak periods. The company also credited investments in back-of-house operations, including Produce Slices and its High-Efficiency Equipment Package (HEEP).

Chipotle also highlighted investments in digital capabilities. One example is a pilot version of the company's updated Cook to Needs system, which uses AI to forecast demand, reduce manual data entry and help restaurant teams prepare the appropriate amount of fresh food throughout the day.

The company opened 100 company-owned restaurants during the quarter and continues to expect approximately 350 new openings this year, with about 80% including a Chipotlane. Chipotle also reported high single-digit comparable sales growth across its European markets.

Boatwright said Chipotle opened its first restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico, and plans to add more locations in the area later this year. The company also expects to expand into Mexico City by 2027.

CMG Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. The stock saw an 181% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said, “$CMG had a solid quarter. I'm wondering how much of a traffic boost do they get carrying over to next quarter from the Taco Bell diarrhea lettuce? Naturally, someone craving Mexican will go to Chipotle instead right.”

Another user said, “why is this stiil up only 2 bucks, is that because they made only 3 Billion dollar sales? I understand not much profit, but this should go u like 40 dollar?.”

CMG stock has declined over 7% year-to-date.

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