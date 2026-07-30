Investors leaned toward companies that can protect margins and maintain customer loyalty.

Coca-Cola shares reached a record $90.92 after strong Q2 results boosted investor confidence.

Strong demand for Mondelēz's brands like Oreo, Ritz and Cadbury, along with cost management efforts, improved investor sentiment.

Target shares reached a 20-month high of $147.77 as stronger inventory management boosted confidence ahead of Q2 earnings.

The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), Mondelēz International (MDLZ), and Target Corp. (TGT) stocks reached fresh 52-week highs on Wednesday, benefiting from strong quarterly results and renewed confidence in defensive consumer stocks as investors shifted toward businesses with steady demand, strong brands and reliable cash generation.

The stock performance reflected investor preference for resilient earnings as some technology companies faced questions over spending levels and capital requirements.

Coca-Cola Gains From Demand Strength

Coca-Cola stock climbed to a record high of $90.92 after reporting stronger-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) results on Tuesday. Global marketing efforts, including FIFA World Cup-related campaigns, helped boost demand for its flagship brands.

Wall Street analysts have turned more confident about the company’s business, with brokerages raising their price targets while pointing to the beverage giant’s pricing strength, global reach and resilient business model.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian lifted the price target on KO to $100 from $89 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. Mohsenian said the Q2 results reinforced Coca-Cola’s competitive advantages and demonstrated that the company has maintained stronger pricing capabilities than many consumer packaged goods rivals. RBC Capital also raised its outlook for Coca-Cola, increasing its price target to $96 from $87 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ the previous day.

Mondelēz Defends Margins

Mondelēz International stock reached an annual high of $66.65 after the snacks company delivered Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share on $9.36 billion in revenue, supported by continued demand for brands such as Oreo, Ritz and Cadbury.

The company offset cocoa cost pressures through supply chain improvements, and hedging strategies, lifting sentiment. Wall Street analysts turned optimistic as well, citing improved sales trends, better market performance and continued investment in its brands supporting a more positive outlook for Mondelēz.

Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan increased the price target on Mondelēz to $72 from $65 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. Jordan said the company’s Q2 benefited from stronger performance in North America and improving volume trends, while brand spending could help maintain momentum through the second half of 2026 and into 2027.

Retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

Target Shows Turnaround Progress

Target stock touched a twenty-month high of $147.77 as shoppers responded to improved inventory levels, competitive pricing and stronger store traffic ahead of its Q2 earnings on August 19.

Last week, Guggenheim increased its price target for Target to $150 from $145 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The firm believes Target still has major opportunities ahead through store renovations and improvements to its product selection. The analyst said Target is showing a clearer path toward earning more than $9 per share in 2027.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, MDLZ and KO stocks gained 20% and 27% respectively, while TGT stock has climbed 49%.

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