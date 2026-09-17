The House on Wednesday passed the Ratepayers Protection Act, a measure that aims to put the responsibility on tech and data center companies to pay for power upgrades required to operate new large data centers.

This means that AI companies will have to find ways to meet their own power requirements.

Shares of alternative power companies, including Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and GE Vernova increased on the news.

The bill passed with an overwhelming majority in the House, with votes nearly unanimous at 417-3.

Shares of alternative energy companies, including Bloom Energy Inc. (BE), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), and GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) climbed higher in the overnight session late Wednesday after the House passed the Ratepayers Protection Act, a measure that aims to put the responsibility on tech and data center companies to pay for power upgrades required to operate new large data centers.

The move removes the onus from consumers to foot rising power costs. This means that AI companies will have to find ways to meet their own power requirements.

BE stock climbed more than 3% overnight, while FCEL stock and GEV stock rose more than 1% each.

What Does The Ratepayers Protection Act Mean?

The bill passed with an overwhelming majority in the House, with votes nearly unanimous at 417-3.

The vote on the only legislation on AI this week comes amid recent warnings from top AI CEOs regarding safety concerns of the unchecked development of the technology.

The legislation seeks to establish a federal framework for state utility regulators when setting rules for large, energy-intensive data centers. The aim is to ensure these facilities cover the costs of power generation, transmission lines and other infrastructure upgrades required to meet their growing electricity needs.

Sen. Gabe Evans (R-Colo) said after the vote in a statement that “Hardworking families should not have to subsidize the energy demands of data centers.”

“America needs the infrastructure to lead the world in AI and outcompete Communist China, but we cannot have that growth at the expense of hardworking families, farmers, seniors, and small businesses,” he added.

Retail Stance On BE, FCEL, GEV Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BE stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One user said, “$BE ok good, seems like market is reacting well to the data center power law. Bet that’s why Pelosi bought.”

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around FCEL stock and GEV stock was ‘bearish’ and ‘bullish’ respectively at the time of writing.

BE stock has jumped more than 173% in 2026, while FCEL stock has gained nearly 90% and GEV stock has risen more than 36% in the same time.

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