Mizuho Securities raised its price target on the stock to $31 from $26, reflecting confidence that SoFi stands to benefit should interest rates start falling.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) stock drew investor attention on Friday with the digital financial services provider seeing a 72% increase in user message count over 24 hours on Stocktwits.

On Thursday, Mizuho Securities raised its price target on the stock $31 from $26, while keeping its ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock, according to TheFly. The move reflects confidence that SoFi stands to benefit should interest rates start falling.

SoFi Technologies' stock traded over 3% higher on Friday morning.

