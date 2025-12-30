While its primary focus has been Southeast Asia, the company is attracting growing interest as it pivots toward AI-driven acquisitions to strengthen and expand its ecosystem.

Society Pass has a regional focus, concentrating on countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

On Monday, the company and its subsidiary, Thoughtful Media Group (TMGX) announced the launch of TMG Social, a live commerce digital retail advertising platform in Thailand, in a bid to capture significant market share.

Capitalizing on the stock surge, the company announced a 1.5-million common-stock offering, aiming to raise gross proceeds of $3 million.

Society Pass boasts of a multi-vertical digital ecosystem that integrates several businesses under one roof through mergers and acquisitions. The strategy is to bring well-established companies within its ecosystem, and the umbrella of companies under its fold includes lifestyle and e-commerce platforms, travel agency services, mobile telecom offerings and digital media and marketing products.

Geographic Focus Of Society Pass

Since 2018, Society Pass has quickly scaled operations by expanding its portfolio of companies, with more than 3.3 million registered users and over 205,000 registered merchants.

How Is Society Pass Scaling?

Society Pass noted that major e-commerce platforms such as TikTok, Shopee, and Lazada have transformed live streaming into a high-octane sales engine that connects brands with consumers. TMGX seeks to capitalize on this by leveraging live selling services for brands looking to accelerate revenue growth, leveraging its distinct competitive advantage derived from its comprehensive 10,000-plus influencer and creator network.

The company said that TMGX projects a revenue target of $10 million in 2026, specifically from the TMGX Social business unit.

In early December, Society Pass said it was rolling out a comprehensive mergers-and-acquisitions strategy to cement its position in the AI data centre, travel, digital advertising, and telecommunications sectors.

Society Pass has expressed its intention to re-position itself as an acquirer and operator of AI-driven software and network infrastructure companies located in Southeast Asia, Europe and North America in the next few months.

On Tuesday, the company announced a common stock offering, pricing 1.5 million shares at $2.00 per share to raise gross proceeds of $3 million.

Wall Street’s View

Brokerage Greenridge said in December that the company has now "right-sized" operations and implemented artificial intelligence across its operating businesses. The firm said that it believes that Society Pass's upcoming plans to make acquisitions in the AI software and infrastructure space, and also its plans to publicly list some of the companies under its ecosystem, have not been priced into the shares.

Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo noted in October that Society Pass’s stock is "very undervalued and should be significantly higher" after it successfully listed its travel service subsidiary NusaTrip.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Society Pass improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory compared to a month ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

The retail user message count on the stock jumped 117,000%, while there was a 25% increase in users on Stocktwits, adding it to their watchlist.

Shares of Society Pass have jumped more than 226% so far this year.

