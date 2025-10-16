As part of the partnership, Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud will be integrated with Palantir Foundry and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), enabling companies to build more secure data systems for analytics and AI development.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) announced a strategic collaboration on Thursday, aimed at unifying their AI platforms to streamline how organizations use data.

The partnership will integrate Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud with Palantir Foundry and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), enabling companies to build more secure and efficient data systems for analytics and AI development.

The joint effort is likely to provide commercial and public sector clients with enhanced interoperability through the combination of Snowflake Iceberg Tables and Palantir’s platforms. This setup eliminates the need for data duplication and enables bidirectional access to information across both systems.

Following the announcement, Snowflake stock traded over 6% higher, and Palantir stock inched 0.9% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

