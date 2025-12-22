The collaboration will form a unified platform that verifies both the gold itself and the people handling it across the supply chain.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (SMX) shares jumped 7% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a joint initiative with digital identity provider FinGo and Bougainville Refinery (BRL) to develop an integrated framework for end-to-end authentication of the gold supply chain.

The collaboration will form a unified platform that verifies both the gold itself and the people handling it across the supply chain. SMX will contribute its molecular-level authentication technology, which permanently marks gold to establish a secure physical-to-digital link, enabling continuous verification and traceability throughout refining and downstream processes.

FinGo brings biometric digital identity and KYC/AML (know your customer/anti-money laundering) capabilities, enabling secure verification of miners, aggregators, refinery personnel, and exporters. The tie-up strengthens chain-of-custody integrity while supporting regulatory compliance, responsible sourcing, and ESG standards, the company said.

Gold Tracking Tech Drives Massive Rally

SMX shares have seen significant gains since announcing its gold tracking molecular technology at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference in Dubai in November. The stock, which closed at $5.9 on November 25, surged to $176 at Friday’s close.

SMX’s patented molecular-marking technology gives each piece of metal a unique molecular identity linked to a secure digital record. This creates a permanent connection between the physical metal and its digital version. The system enhances tracking and supports fully traceable ownership throughout the metal’s lifecycle.

According to SMX, the permanent signature simplifies management, certification, and integration into digital ownership models without relying on speculative frameworks.

SMX’s molecular tracking technology is also used for rare earth metals and recycled plastics.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the premarket gains, retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

One user sees more buying pressure.

The company’s reverse stock split at an 8-to-1 ratio took effect on Nov. 18, 2025.

