The analyst said SMS Pharmaceuticals is showing a technically strong setup, with rising momentum, improving volumes, and consistent strength across daily, weekly, and monthly charts.

SMS Pharmaceuticals appears to be setting up for a sustained move higher, with multiple timeframes pointing in the same bullish direction. Rising volumes, improving momentum, and a strong technical base are fueling optimism for a potential breakout.

Momentum Builds Across Timeframes

SMS Pharmaceuticals’ stock is gaining attention as its short-term and long-term charts start to line up in the same bullish direction, marking a rare technical alignment that often precedes a strong move.

The stock is showing signs of renewed strength after a steady recovery from its recent lows, supported by improving trading volumes and momentum indicators.

Analyst View

SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma said the stock’s daily, weekly, and monthly setups are all flashing positive signals at once, something that doesn’t happen often.

He believes the structure looks technically sound with momentum, volume, and trend indicators all pointing toward a potential continuation of its uptrend.

Daily Chart

On the daily chart, Sharma said the stock is shaping into a Cup Formation, which is a classic bullish continuation pattern. After a mid-channel pullback, prices have turned higher within an ascending structure, supported by stronger volumes.

He noted that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has flipped positive again, showing a return of momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Relative Strength (RS) have both been rising, signaling that the stock is outperforming the broader market.

Weekly Chart

Sharma said the weekly chart paints a constructive picture as well. A previous breakout was followed by a clean retest of the 30-week moving average, pointing to a healthy pullback that suggests buyers are stepping back in.

He pointed out that the RSI has rebounded from the mid-50s to above 60, indicating momentum is rebuilding. The On-Balance Volume (OBV) is also trending higher, showing consistent accumulation, while the RS line continues to slope upward, confirming market outperformance.

Monthly Chart

Looking at the bigger picture, Sharma said the stock has bounced decisively from the lower boundary of its long-term rising channel. The latest monthly candle, with a large body and small wick, reflects strong buying interest and conviction among investors.

He added that this bounce came with the highest monthly volume in several months, a pattern that has historically marked the start of extended rallies in the stock.

Indicators Tell A Consistent Story

Sharma said all major indicators, from RSI to MACD and OBV, are in sync and pointing to renewed strength. The RSI still has room to climb before entering overbought territory, leaving space for continuation.

The MACD is positive on both daily and weekly charts, confirming momentum, and the steady rise in OBV supports the idea of institutional accumulation.

Final Take

According to Sharma, all key timeframes are aligned in favor of a bullish continuation. He said the ₹300–₹315 zone is the level to watch as a breakout above that could confirm the next leg higher.

What Is The Retail Mood On Stocktwits?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

SMS Pharma’s stock has risen 12% so far in 2025.

