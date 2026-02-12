NuScale stated that it will explore with ORNL how fuel could be managed even more efficiently and effectively across multiple reactors at a single site.

Shares of NuScale Power Corp. (SMR) gained more than 6% in Thursday’s opening trade after the company announced a new partnership to explore the use of AI in managing nuclear fuel.

NuScale announced that it will team up with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to utilize an AI-enabled nuclear design framework for a 12-NuScale Power Module (NPM) configuration.

What Is The Partnership About?

NuScale stated that it will explore with ORNL how fuel could be managed even more efficiently and effectively across multiple reactors at a single site.

The company said that ORNL has been awarded funding under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative to collaborate with NuScale in this research program. This award is a part of the first round of GAIN funding vouchers awarded in fiscal year 2026, NuScale added.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with ORNL, with the support of the DOE, to assess exciting new opportunities for potentially managing fuel even more efficiently across multiple nuclear reactors and further reducing costs going forward,” said NuScale President and CEO John Hopkins.

Study To Explore Ways To Reduce Costs

NuScale stated that the study with ORNL will evaluate ways to reduce fuel costs across multiple and single reactors. The company said that, unlike large reactors, NuScale uses a multi-module architecture to enhance fuel efficiency.

NuScale added that its architecture features up to 12 reactors with a single shared fuel pool and a wide range of fuel options. The company said that by sharing fuel across modules, it may find ways to improve overall plant fuel efficiency beyond what can normally be achieved in a single reactor plant, ultimately reducing costs.

NuScale added that ORNL will bring its AI expertise, machine learning, fuel management, and computational resources to the table.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around NuScale Power trended in the ‘neutral’ territory. SMR stock was among the top three trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

A bullish user called NuScale a “real player in nuclear energy,” saying this is just the start.

Another bullish user stated it would be worth watching when NuScale starts announcing contracts with big technology companies.

SMR stock is up 16% year-to-date, but down 38% over the past 12 months.

