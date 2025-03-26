user
user

Smithfield Foods Stock Slips Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Bearishness Softens

The company saw record profits in its Packaged Meats segment, growth in Fresh Pork segment and a $600 million increase in Hog Production segment profitability.

Smithfield Foods Stock Slips Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Bearishness Softens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Shares of Smithfield Foods (SFD) fell 2% on Tuesday even as the packaged foods company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results, lifting retail sentiment.

Smithfield’s Q4 adjusted earnings per share stood at $0.52, beating the consensus of $0.33. Its revenue came in at $3.95 billion, well above the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion.

For Q4, it had adjusted operating profit of $315 million, up from adjusted operating profit of $230 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are excited to return to the U.S. public markets as a leading packaged meats company with strong profitability and a solid balance sheet to support our future growth,” said Smithfield president and CEO Shane Smith.

“In fiscal 2024, we delivered operating profit of more than $1.1 billion and adjusted operating profit of $1.0 billion, up nearly four times from adjusted operating profit of $258 million in 2023.”

The company saw record profits in its Packaged Meats segment, growth in Fresh Pork segment and a $600 million increase in Hog Production segment profitability, it said.

According to BofA, Smithfield is the largest vertically integrated U.S. hog producer and fresh pork processor.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to execute the strategies that have more than doubled our Packaged Meats segment operating profit over the past ten years as well as our strategies to further optimize our Fresh Pork and Hog Production operations, Smith said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits improved from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bearish.’ Message volume remained ‘high.’

Screenshot 2025-03-26 at 1.57.59 PM.png SFD sentiment meter and message volume on March 25

For 2025, Smithfield sees revenue growth in the low-to-mid-single-digit percentage range and fiscal adjusted operating profit between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion.

Following the earnings, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage of Smithfield with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $28 price target.

According to the analyst, the current valuation overly discounts tariff-related export risks while underappreciating the company's momentum in packaged meats and a "constructive outlook" for hog production, The Fly reported.

Smithfield received some positive reviews from Wall Street brokerages before the earnings.

BofA analyst Peter Galbo initiated coverage of Smithfield Foods with a ‘Buy’ rating and $28 price target, citing consumers continuing to seek protein rich diets that are likely to favor Smithfield's offerings, particularly pork.

Smithfield Foods stock is down 3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Rise, Retail Sentiment Spikes To 1-Year High

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Rise, Retail Sentiment Spikes To 1-Year High

Worthington Enterprises Stock Rises After Upbeat Q3 Profit, Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

Worthington Enterprises Stock Rises After Upbeat Q3 Profit, Retail Sentiment Flips To Bullish

PVH Corp Falls After Citi, Telsey Cut Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail Mood Bearish

PVH Corp Falls After Citi, Telsey Cut Price Targets Ahead Of Q4 Print: Retail Mood Bearish

Phillips 66 In Focus After Elliott Moves To Court Over Board Elections, Retail’s Yet To Notice

Phillips 66 In Focus After Elliott Moves To Court Over Board Elections, Retail’s Yet To Notice

Kroger Countersues Albertsons Over Merger Breakdown, Citing 'Misguided' Campaign — Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Kroger Countersues Albertsons Over Merger Breakdown, Citing 'Misguided' Campaign — Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Recent Stories

Football transfer rumours: Isak to Grealish, potential summer moves dmn

Football transfer rumours: Isak to Grealish, potential summer moves

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed dmn

Helicopter crashes while fighting wildfires in South Korea, pilot killed

8th Pay Commission: Will salary and allowances increase threefold? What experts say AJR

8th Pay Commission: Will salary and allowances increase threefold? What experts say

Moon transit brings luck this afternoon! These 3 zodiac signs are in for a surprise

Moon transit brings luck this afternoon! These 3 zodiac signs are in for a surprise

IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu offers an advice to Mohammed Siraj after shambolic start with GT against PBKS HRD

IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu offers an advice to Mohammed Siraj after shambolic start with GT against PBKS

Recent Videos

Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CSK vs RCB: CMRL Offers Free Metro Rides as IPL 2025 Gift for Fans

CSK vs RCB: CMRL Offers Free Metro Rides as IPL 2025 Gift for Fans

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Odisha: Congress Workers Continue Protests After Suspension Of MLAs, Allege Assault Of Leaders

Odisha: Congress Workers Continue Protests After Suspension Of MLAs, Allege Assault Of Leaders

Video Icon
Argentina vs Brazil Highlights: Argentina Crushes Brazil 4-1 in FIFA 2026 Qualifier

Argentina vs Brazil Highlights: Argentina Crushes Brazil 4-1 in FIFA 2026 Qualifier

Video Icon