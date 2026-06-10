Super Micro Computer, Inc. announced a massive, multi-part $7.0 billion equity and equity-linked financing initiative to buy components for a sudden $39-billion surge in artificial intelligence server orders.

Supermicro secured around $39 billion in recent advanced AI server orders from more than 20 separate customers.

The $7-billion fundraising effort is divided into $1.25 billion of common stock, $3.75 billion of depositary shares, and a future $2 billion at-the-market (ATM) stock offering program.

Management stated that the net proceeds will be deployed primarily to lock down necessary supply chain components to satisfy these server orders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) share price tumbled nearly 10% after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a massive $7-billion equity and equity-linked financing package intended to fund a massive backlog of artificial intelligence orders.

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The San Jose-based manufacturer of advanced AI servers revealed it has recently pulled in around $39 billion in orders from more than 20 customers for its optimized Data Center Building Block Solutions.

Because building high-end AI clusters requires upfront capital to purchase expensive, highly sought-after components such as graphics processing units (GPUs), the company is turning to public markets for funds to rapidly bolster its purchasing power.

SMCI Stock Offering Tranches and Uses

The company plans to raise $1.25 billion through a common stock offering, a standard underwritten public sale of new common shares, $3.75 billion in depositary shares and a $2 billion At-The-Market (ATM) program, which is a flexible distribution agreement allowing the company to sell stock directly into the market over time, expected to begin no earlier than the third quarter of 2026.

The company stated that the underwritten stock and depositary share offerings are running concurrently but are not contingent on one another to close. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Citigroup are serving as the lead joint bookrunning managers for the transactions.

While the $39 billion order pipeline underscores the insatiable enterprise demand for infrastructure capable of running massive AI models, Supermicro noted in its regulatory safety disclosures that these recent orders do not yet constitute firm commitments and remain subject to potential delays or cancellations.

Aside from component acquisition, Supermicro indicated that a portion of the billions raised could also be allocated toward general corporate purposes, including paying down existing debt or expanding its capital expenditure budget.

SMCI Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Overall retail chatter on SMCI stock has jumped over 600% over the past week.

One user highlighted that the stock’s market cap is so huge, the fundraise will look like “pocket change.”

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SMCI stock has jumped nearly 35% year-to-date.

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