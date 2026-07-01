Nike forecast a slower recovery despite beating fiscal fourth-quarter earnings estimates.

Morningstar's David Swartz said Nike's Q4 showed better cost control and inventory management.

Swartz said CEO Elliott Hill's "Win Now" plan has improved efficiency, but stronger financial results have yet to follow.

Morningstar expects new products and margin gains to drive a stronger recovery in 2027.

Nike (NKE) stock dropped premarket on Wednesday after the company issued a cautious outlook alongside its fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) results, signaling that its turnaround under CEO Elliott Hill will take longer than investors had hoped even as cost-cutting efforts and higher-margin product sales begin to gain traction.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cost Cuts Boost Profit, But China Remains A Drag For Nike

Morningstar analyst David Swartz said Nike's latest quarterly results showed encouraging signs in cost control and inventory management, although revenue trends weakened toward the end of the quarter.

Nike's Q4 revenue slipped 1% year-on-year. A double-digit sales decline in Greater China offset modest growth in North America, the company's largest market. Meanwhile, lower marketing and administrative spending helped trim operating expenses.

Excluding the impact of a tariff-related refund, adjusted earnings per share improved to $0.20 from $0.14 a year earlier, above the analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.13 per share, according to Fiscal AI data.

Nike stock traded over 3% lower in Wednesday’s premarket.

NKE Turnaround Strategy Faces Headwinds

Swartz said Nike CEO Elliott Hill's "Win Now" initiative, introduced about 18 months ago, has focused on streamlining operations, improving inventory levels and reorganizing teams around sport-focused product development and marketing.

Although these efforts have improved efficiency, Morningstar believes they have yet to translate into a meaningful acceleration in financial performance.

Nike said business momentum slowed during the second half of the quarter, citing higher fuel costs and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as factors affecting consumer spending.

Hill added that slower product sales have led to increased discounting, reduced future wholesale orders, and softer consumer spending and lower store traffic.

Despite the cautious outlook, Morningstar remains constructive on Nike's long-term prospects. The research firm expects stronger product launches and improving profitability to become more visible during calendar 2027.

“We think Nike retains its brand advantages in global sportswear, the source of our wide moat rating. Within about three years, we think it will return to mid-single-digit yearly sales growth and midteen EBIT margins,” said analyst Swartz.

NKE Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory with a 779% jump in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “Mark my words, bottom is probably in after tomorrow. Tough to push this stock lower from here. Odds are likely that this stock will double fast. Not sure when but It’ll happen fast.

Another user said, “With all the AI tech bubble trades on the parabolic charts, NKE is a bit refreshing. Tangible branded products that have been around for decades.”

NKE stock has crashed over 35% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<