According to a Deadline report, the deal will make multiple Disney+ titles available on Astro, while the American streaming service will gain access to local titles.

The expanded deal will broaden Disney’s reach across Astro's 5.3 million household base, representing roughly 65% household penetration in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, JPMorgan raised its price target on DIS shares to $140 from $139, indicating more than 45% upside from the last close.

JPMorgan added that it remains bullish on Disney's price and volume opportunity for experiences and direct-to-consumer channels.

Shares of Walt Disney Co. edged up about 0.15% in early premarket trading on Wednesday after the company reportedly expanded a content deal with Malaysia's satellite television provider, Astro, and after JPMorgan raised its price target on the media giant.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Disney’s Deal Details

According to a report from Deadline, the content-swapping deal will make Disney+ content such as “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “Maleficent, Brave,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Scrubs” and “New Girl” available on Astro’s platforms, while the company’s customers can also subscribe to Disney+ as an add-on subscription.

In turn, Disney+ in Malaysia will gain access to local titles such as “Zombi Kampung,” “Pisang,” “Polis Evo 1 & 2,” and “Ola Bola,” among others, as per the report.

The expanded deal will broaden Disney’s reach across Astro's 5.3 million household base, representing roughly 65% household penetration in Malaysia.

Wall Street’s Hike

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, JPMorgan raised its price target on DIS shares to $140 from $139, indicating more than 45% upside. The firm maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating.

The analyst noted that investor sentiment on the stock "remains generally muted" amid concerns around its park attendance and future streaming growth. The firm added that it believes this "could provide a catalyst for a re-rating" of the shares.

JPMorgan also added that it remains bullish on Disney's price and volume opportunity for experiences and direct-to-consumer channels.

DIS Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DIS stock improved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, as message volume increased by over 126% during the same period.

One user said, “They are doing everything right its just all the hot money is going to AI right now.”

View this Stocktwits post

DIS stock has declined nearly 14% so far in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<