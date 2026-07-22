Wall Street broadly welcomed Super Micro's preliminary update, with Barclays, Rosenblatt and Northland all raising price targets.

Rosenblatt said the company's $60 billion order pipeline reinforces its competitive advantage in AI infrastructure.

According to TheFly, Northland cited 'strong demand signals' but maintained that it was “uncomfortable” with the company's "history of human capital choices.”

In morning trade, SMCI stock climbed to its highest level in about a month and was on track for its biggest single-day gain in over a year.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares surged in morning trade on Wednesday after a slew of price hikes from Wall Street following the company’s preliminary quarterly update showing a sharp margin beat and a $60 billion order book for its fiscal fourth quarter.

SMCI stock jumped as much as 24.6%, climbing to its highest level in about a month and was on track for its biggest single-day gain in over a year. The rally also pushed the stock back into positive territory for 2026 after months of underperformance.

SMCI stock daily price gains over the past year. | Source: Koyfin

The shares were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Retail sentiment around the company flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, and chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels. Platform data showed a more than 500% increase in message volume in the last 24 hours.

SMCI stock retail sentiment on July 22 as of 10:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Northland Remains ‘Uncomfortable’

On Tuesday, the company had said its June-quarter gross margin would come in well above its previous forecast, driven by new orders worth over $60 billion. The update triggered a wave of price target increases from Wall Street.

Northland raised its price target on SMCI’s stock to $36 from $34 and kept a ‘Market Perform’ rating, as per TheFly. The firm said it was updating its model to reflect "strong demand signals" and recent capital raises, but stopped short of turning bullish.

It stated that it remains "uncomfortable" with the company's "history of human capital choices."

Rosenblatt Sees 'Industry-Leading' AI Position

Barclays also raised its price target on SMCI stock to $38 from $34 while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Rosenblatt was more bullish, lifting its target to $45 from $40 while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating.

The firm called the update a "margin-driven" earnings beat and said the size of the order book reinforces Super Micro's "industry-leading" time-to-market advantage in capitalizing on AI infrastructure demand. It added that SMCI stock's recent pullback puts it at an “attractive entry point.”

SMCI stock performance over the past year. | Source: Koyfin



Even after the move higher, SMCI shares remain down more than 35% over the last 12 months. However, Wednesday's surge erased the company's year-to-date losses, pushing the stock back into positive territory for 2026.

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