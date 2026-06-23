SMCI rose 28% in two days, notching its best two-day performance since May 2025.

Super Micro unveiled a new DCBBS Blueprint for high-performance computing (HPC) based on Nvidia’s Vera Rubin NVL4 platform.

GF Securities upgraded its rating on SMCI stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’

Retail view flipped to ‘bullish,’ but the majority of analysts still recommend ‘Hold.’

Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s stock rallied nearly 16% on Monday following the company's showcasing of new AI server technology and an analyst upgrade. Shares pulled back marginally overnight, dropping 1.5%.

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With 28% gains over Thursday and Monday (Friday was a market holiday on account of Juneteenth), SMCI notched its best two-day performance since May 2025.

Super Micro unveiled a new Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) Blueprint for high-performance computing (HPC) based on Nvidia’s Vera Rubin NVL4 platform at the ISC conference in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday.

The blueprint extends the company’s end-to-end infrastructure approach – previously introduced for Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 and HGX Rubin NVL8 systems – by combining compute, networking, liquid cooling, power distribution, and site infrastructure to enable faster deployment of AI and HPC systems.

The solution scales up to 1,152 Nvidia Rubin GPUs and 576 Nvidia Vera CPUs, with deployments planned for the second half of 2026 aligned with Vera Rubin’s general availability.

The blueprint is essentially a pre-designed reference architecture and deployment framework for building data centers around Nvidia’s latest chips.

SMCI Analyst Upgrade

Meanwhile, GF Securities upgraded its rating on SMCI stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ with a $48 price target, which implies a 35% upside from the stock’s close on Monday.

The research firm said Super Micro’s $7 billion equity raise, announced earlier this month, improves the risk-reward view on the stock. Currently, 11 out of 19 analysts recommend ‘Hold’ on SMCI, five rate it ‘Buy’ or higher and three rate it ‘Sell’ or lower, per Koyfin. Their average price target of $37.25 implies a 5% upside.

Super Micro’s AI Business Soars

Super Micro, which designs and manufactures high-performance servers, storage systems, and data center infrastructure, is seeing soaring demand. Revenue increased 123% year over year to $10.2 billion in the last quarter, after doubling in the preceding quarter.

Meanwhile, SMCI stock has recovered from the March sell-off following the indictment of one of its co-founders for illegally selling AI chips to Chinese customers in violation of U.S. export controls. Through the market close on Monday, SMCI shares are up 21% year to date.

Retail View On SMCI

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for SMCI flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ the previous day, while 24-hour message volume rose nearly 1,600%.

“$SMCI If you sell under $150 you will be kicking yourself in the coming months/years. All there is to say,” said a trader.

Another wrote: “$SMCI FOMO going to kick in tomorrow morning, folks don't want to miss out on the next SNDK type of run. 39 Billion in a month, you'd have to be dumb to think billions haven't been added to that now.”

On June 9, Super Micro announced it had received $39 billion in orders for advanced AI servers, including its Data Center Building Block Solutions, from more than 20 customers. Those will be serviced in the coming quarters.

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