The launch beat the previous TacRS record set by Victus Nox by more than 10 hours.

Rocket Lab launched the Victus Haze mission in just 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving the official Notice to Launch.

The company said its team calculated trajectories, updated flight software and coordinated ground stations in just four hours.

Its Pioneer spacecraft was commissioned in 37 hours and 36 minutes, beating the 72-hour deadline by more than 34 hours.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) slipped 3% overnight late Monday even after the company said it shattered a U.S. Space Force launch record, sending its Electron rocket to orbit just 16 hours and 42 minutes after receiving the official Notice to Launch.

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RKLB stock declined over 6% on Monday, logging its second straight session of losses. The weakness also came as investors soured on space stocks more broadly, with SpaceX tumbling 16% on Monday and erasing much of its post-IPO rally over the past three trading days.

RKLB Breaks Space Force Launch Record

The Victus Haze mission lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand on June 19, beating the previous Tactically Responsive Space, or TacRS, record set by Victus Nox by over 10 hours. Rocket Lab said on X: “The Space Force called, and we launched.”

The company’s guidance, navigation and control team calculated final trajectories, updated flight software and coordinated global ground stations in four hours ahead of launch. After reaching orbit, Rocket Lab fully activated and readied its Pioneer spacecraft for its first orbital maneuver in 37 hours and 36 minutes, beating the mission’s strict 72-hour commissioning deadline by more than 34 hours.

“Tactically responsive space needs responsive launch and spacecraft — and we've got both,” Rocket Lab said on X, adding that it owns the entire mission lifecycle across build, test, launch and operations.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said, “By launching on demand with spacecraft at-the-ready we've shown we can secure and defend the nation's space interests rapidly, and that’s a powerful capability for the United States and its allies.”

Pioneer Spacecraft Begins Orbital Chase Mission

Rocket Lab’s Pioneer spacecraft is now conducting Rendezvous and Proximity Operations in low Earth orbit, simulating a rapid threat-response scenario alongside a non-compliant satellite. It can let the U.S. rapidly launch a spacecraft, pursue an object in space, photograph it and monitor its behavior in real time. Rocket Lab said Pioneer includes its own in-house subsystems, including propulsion, solar arrays, reaction wheels, radios, star trackers, structures, propellant tanks and flight software.

USSF Lt. Col. Lincoln Miller, Space Safari system program manager, said VICTUS HAZE culminates the TacRS “crawl, walk, run” phase of on-orbit demonstrations. “Rendezvous and Proximity Operations on such short timelines are certainly not trivial, especially in a crisis or conflict scenario,” Miller said.

He added that commissioning a complex spacecraft in less than 72 hours and immediately beginning an RPO scenario shows the U.S. can “field capability to deny adversaries first-mover advantage into novel orbits.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB was ‘bearish’ amid a 470% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of June 22 | Source: Stocktwits

One user called the latest development a “prelude to the future of warfare where we no longer need large NATO bases for equipment delivery.”

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Another user said, “$RKLB The US government is obviously going to take a stake in RKLB at some point. Calling it now.”

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RKLB stock has surged 234% over the past year.

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