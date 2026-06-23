Sports partnership and patents, new U.S. quantum initiatives, and a reverse stock split evoked investors’ interest.

Catheter Precision led the gains after its Flyte aviation unit partnered with GSE Worldwide.

Infleqtion gained after President Trump signed executive orders aimed at ramping up U.S. quantum technology development.

Oriental Rise Holdings climbed after its 1-for-4 reverse stock split took effect.

Catheter Precision (VTAK), Infleqtion (INFQ), and Oriental Rise Holdings (ORIS), all small-cap stocks, posted double-digit gains in after-hours trading Monday as company-specific developments sparked strong investor interest.

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Strong volume followed announcements tied to new partnerships, government-aligned technology initiatives and share structure changes.

Flyte Sports Partnership And New Patents Fuel VTAK Rally

Catheter Precision's shares recorded the largest advance of the group as the company's regional air mobility subsidiary, Flyte, unveiled a collaboration with GSE Worldwide and professional golfer Emiliano Grillo, positioning its Cirrus Vision Jet services as a transportation option for athletes and sports professionals.

The partnership launched during the 2026 U.S. Open (golf) and aims to highlight Flyte's regional air travel services to professional athletes, helping increase awareness of its aviation platform.

Additionally, Catheter said it has recently secured a series of new patents covering key medical technologies, adding to its intellectual property portfolio. The company disclosed that eight newly issued patents relate to its heart failure platform.

Catheter Precision stock traded nearly 61% higher overnight. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

Federal Tailwinds Lifts INFQ

Infleqtion attracted buyers on Monday after President Donald Trump unveiled two executive orders aimed at speeding up the United States' progress in quantum technology.

The initiatives establish federal targets for both quantum hardware development and cybersecurity modernization. One directive seeks to advance the creation of a government-backed quantum computing platform for scientific applications, while the other requires agencies to strengthen digital defenses against next-generation cyber risks.

In its response, Infleqtion voiced support for the executive order and said the order aligns with its long-term mission to expand U.S. leadership in the emerging technology field.

"Quantum technologies are becoming foundational to national security, scientific discovery, precision timing, advanced sensing, and future space systems. The President's action makes American quantum leadership a national imperative.” -Matthew Kinsella, CEO, Infleqtion

The company's endorsement of the federal action came on the same day it introduced America's Quantum Space Initiative. The program is intended to accelerate the development and deployment of quantum technologies for future space infrastructure and missions.

Infleqtion’s stock traded over 12% higher overnight. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

Reverse Split Fuels ORIS Rally

Oriental Rise Holdings extended earlier gains after its previously approved one-for-four reverse stock split became effective. As part of the process, the company's par value increased from $0.00001 per share to $0.00004 per share, thereby reducing the number of shares outstanding while increasing the per-share price proportionally.

Investors interpreted the reduced share count and higher nominal stock price as factors that could tighten available trading liquidity, contributing to additional buying pressure during the session.

Oriental Rise stock was up 22% overnight, after ending the regular session over 18% higher. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

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