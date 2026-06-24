Supermicro and Odine have formed a partnership to deploy and manage AI infrastructure operations in Türkiye.

Odine seeks to leverage Supermicro’s NVIDIA-based GPU systems and its experience in running an AI factory.

The Turkish partnership aligns with Supermicro’s broader strategy to secure strong revenue-generating pacts with customers in the Middle East and Asia.

The global AI data center market was valued at $147.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $810.6 billion by 2033, according to a recent study.

Shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) caught investors' attention after the company secured IT consulting firm Odine as a partner to help set up data centers in Türkiye amid soaring demand for artificial intelligence.

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At the time of writing, SMCI stock edged up nearly 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, after closing with a 6% decline the previous day due to a broader tech-stock-led market sell-off.

An Experienced Turkish Partner

Odine is an Istanbul-listed cloud and AI enterprise technology company that primarily serves telecom customers such as Vodafone, Reliance, and Turkcell, among others, with operations across five continents, according to its website.

As part of the partnership, Supermicro and Odine will work together to deploy and oversee operations of AI infrastructure while finding ways to efficiently scale and manage different data center and cloud environments in Türkiye.

Odine said it seeks to leverage Supermicro’s NVIDIA-based GPU systems and its experience in running an AI factory.

“The combination of Odine's system integration and operational expertise with Supermicro's high-performance infrastructure technologies is expected to enable next-generation use cases not only across telecommunications, but also within finance, retail, defense industries, and the public sector,” Odine said in a statement.

AI Momentum In Full Swing For SMCI

The Turkish partnership aligns with Supermicro’s broader strategy to secure strong revenue-generating pacts with customers in the Middle East and Asia and comes on the heels of the successful completion of a $2 billion supply agreement in India, in collaboration with Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR).

On the other hand, a recent report from Barron's said that Argentum AI, a private cloud computing firm backed by Supermicro, bagged AI infrastructure deals worth $7.8 billion.

Analytics firm Grand View Research on Tuesday said the global AI data center market was valued at $147.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $810.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 23.9% from 2026 to 2033. The report noted that cloud platforms are expected to remain key drivers of growth in this market.

What Do Retail Traders Think About SMCI?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on SMCI remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform said the company has transformed from a business that builds servers with narrow margins into a vertical AI infrastructure company.

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SMCI stock has surged more than 14% so far this year, but has declined nearly 19% over the last 12 months.

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