The stocks climbed between 3.2% and 5% on Tuesday

Shares of small cap companies NCC, Sanghvi Movers, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose between 3% and 5% in early trade on Tuesday on the back of deal wins.

NCC

Shares of NCC rose 4.7% to ₹222 after receiving a contract worth about ₹2,090.5 crore from the Water Resource Department, Bihar. The order involves the construction of the Barnar reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and related works.

The project is to be completed in 30 months, with a defect liability period of 60 months.

NCC was a top 10 trending stock on Stocktwits.

Year-to-date, NCC shares have declined over 20%.

Sanghvi Movers

Sanghvi Movers’ stock climbed nearly 5% to ₹390 after Sangreen Future Renewable, a subsidiary of the company, secured wind Balance of Plant (BOP) contracts worth a total of ₹292 crore from various independent power producers.

The scope includes construction of WTG (wind turbine generators) civil foundations, internal roads, crane platforms, intercarting of WTGs, installation, mechanical completion, and related electrical works.

The work will commence in Q2 FY26 and is scheduled for completion by Q1 FY27.

Despite the order win and the stock gaining, retail sentiment on Stocktwits fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier.

YTD, Sanghvi Movers' stock has gained 23.3%.

Sanghvi Movers' Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 10:10 a.m. IST on September 16 | Source: Stocktwits

Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Mishra Dhatu Nigam gained 3.2% to ₹406.25 after the company secured a new order worth ₹136 crore. With this addition, its total open order book now stands at around ₹1,983 crore.

Year-to-date, Mishra Dhatu shares have attracted investor interest, gaining more than 22%.

