Small-Cap ECARX Sees Biggest Weekly Retail Following Surge Among Auto Component Stocks: What's Driving Interest?

Shares of Ecarx Holdings Inc. are up more than 20% in the past week, with the mobility tech firm drawing the highest interest among auto component stocks from retail traders.

The London-based company's stock hit a 52-week high last week after it said it had won an award to provide digital cockpit solutions for Volkswagen and Skoda.

The partnership, whose financial details were not disclosed, will see upcoming models featuring Ecarx's Antora 1000 computing platform and Cloudpeak software architecture.

Antora 1000 is Ecarx's fourth-generation digital cockpit platform, while Cloudpeak, based on Android Automotive, enables seamless integration of services like Google Maps and Apple CarPlay.

Ecarx said a significant number of vehicles would launch under the deal, with initial rollouts planned in Brazil and India, before expanding to other markets.

Last month, the company said its full-stack automotive solutions, designed to enhance vehicle intelligence and efficiency, had helped power Geely Automobile Holdings' record-breaking January sales.

UBS analyst Nora Min, who maintains a 'Buy' rating on Ecarx with a $3.20 price target, has highlighted the company's position as China's third-largest smart cockpit producer by sales volume.

According to The Fly, Min noted that Ecarx has been broadening its client base beyond Geely, securing deals with FAW Hongqi and other overseas automakers.

UBS sees annual earnings growth of 52% between 2026 and 2028 for Ecarx, with expectations that the market underestimates its revenue potential.

Ecarx's advancements in automotive AI have further fueled interest in the stock. Earlier in February, the company announced an upgrade to its AutoGPT in-vehicle AI model, integrating DeepSeek's R1 technology.

On Stocktwits, Ecarx has seen a 6.5% rise in followers over the past week, with message volume spiking to 'extremely high' levels ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, set for release after the market closes on Tuesday.

Some traders anticipate more insights into the Volkswagen deal, speculating that the numbers involved could exceed expectations.

Others see the stock primed for a breakout following a string of positive catalysts.

Ecarx shares have gained more than 34% over the past year. All six analysts covering the stock maintain a 'Buy' rating, according to Koyfin data.

