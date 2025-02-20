SM Energy Stock Gains After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

The oil and gas producer said it would look to resume share buybacks in 2025.

SM Energy Stock Gains After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

SM Energy (SM) shares rose 1% in aftermarket trade on Wednesday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue topped Wall Street’s estimates.

According to Koyfin data, the oil and gas producer posted quarterly revenue of $852.2 million, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $849.4 million.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $220.2 million, or $1.91 per share, for the fourth quarter, which was in line with Wall Street’s expectations.

The company’s fourth-quarter production stood at 208,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), a 22% rise sequentially with the addition of assets in the Uinta Basin.

The company acquired the Uinta basin assets from XCL Resources for $2.1 billion. The assets had net proved reserves of about 110 million barrels of oil equivalent.

However, SM Energy said its fourth-quarter volumes were affected by about 3,000 boepd due to downtime from third-party crude takeaway and the decision to reject ethane at some gas processing plants.

SM Energy project capital expenditure of about $1.3 billion in 2025.

It also forecast 2025 production in the range of 200,000 and 215,000 boepd.

“As we commence 2025, we are first focused on the integration of our Utah operations where results are expected to be accretive to all financial metrics,” CEO Herb Vogel said.

The company said it would look to resume its share buybacks in 2025.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (99/100) territory from ‘neutral’(50/100) a day ago, while retail chatter remained ‘extremely low.’

SM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 3:03 a.m. ET on Feb. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits SM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 3:03 a.m. ET on Feb. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

On Tuesday, bigger rivals Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum had topped profit expectations.

Over the past, SM Energy stock has fallen 1.1%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MP Materials Q4 Revenue Expected To Rise, But Earnings Could Tumble: Retail Stays Bearish Ahead Of Results

MP Materials Q4 Revenue Expected To Rise, But Earnings Could Tumble: Retail Stays Bearish Ahead Of Results

Noodles & Company Stock Gains As Former Burger King Exec Takes Over As President And COO — Retail Stays Reserved

Noodles & Company Stock Gains As Former Burger King Exec Takes Over As President And COO — Retail Stays Reserved

Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings Likely To Decline, But Analyst Says Expect A Surprise In 2025: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Akamai Technologies Q4 Earnings Likely To Decline, But Analyst Says Expect A Surprise In 2025: Retail Sentiment Perks Up

Valaris Stock Gains Aftermarket As Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail Chatter Rises

Valaris Stock Gains Aftermarket As Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates: Retail Chatter Rises

Candel Therapeutics Stock Rallies On Canaccord’s Vote Of Confidence In Lead Cancer Drug: Retail Traders Rejoice

Candel Therapeutics Stock Rallies On Canaccord’s Vote Of Confidence In Lead Cancer Drug: Retail Traders Rejoice

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma trolled after dropping Axar Patel's hat-trick ball catch (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma trolled after dropping Axar Patel's hat-trick ball catch (WATCH)

Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth RBA

Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? Who is richest Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Breakdown of their wealth

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to save face ddr

UP doctor elopes with female friend on wedding day, family fakes her death to cover up

Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit dmn

Telangana: Three members of family killed in Nizamabad electric short circuit

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

Yogi Government allocates Rs 400 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure in key religious cities

Recent Videos

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Video Icon