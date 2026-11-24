NBIS had separately disclosed that Databricks chose its cloud for AI research.

Databricks co-founder Patrick Wendell said only one neocloud had strong enough safeguards to consider for customer workloads.

Nvidia invested $2 billion in CRWV, announced a $2 billion investment in NBIS and secured an option to invest up to $2.1 billion in IREN.

World Trade Securities CEO Nicholas Mugalli pointed to SpaceX renting chips to Grok’s rivals as evidence for the neocloud business model.

CoreWeave (CRWV), Nebius (NBIS) and IREN (IREN) each rallied more than 20% on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, bringing back a key financial backer of the companies that rent out its AI chips. Before the rally, Databricks co-founder Patrick Wendell had offered a customer’s view of the same industry. Of the neoclouds he had looked at, only one kept customers’ workloads separate well enough for him to consider using it.

Nvidia (NVDA) jumped 32% on Monday as Jensen Huang returned as CEO, just 11 days after the company announced his resignation. IREN led the neocloud rally, climbing 24%, followed by CoreWeave, up 22%, and Nebius, up 20%.

“Good day for the neoclouds. The show must go on…” Futurum CEO Daniel Newman said on X.

Databricks Co-Founder Flags Security Gaps At ‘Top’ Neoclouds

When Databricks considers renting computing power, one question comes first: If two customers share the same hardware, what keeps one from accessing the other’s data? Co-founder Patrick Wendell said he had found only one neocloud whose safeguards looked strong enough to consider for Databricks’ customers.

Nebius had already disclosed a deal with Databricks in its shareholder letter from this month: “Databricks selected Nebius AI Cloud following a rigorous evaluation. Their decision demonstrates our ability to support demanding AI R&D workloads.”

“At the neocloud layer I've spoken to ‘top’ neoclouds that lack basic understanding of tenant isolation mechanisms or physical datacenter security practices,” Wendell said on X.

Why Huang’s Return Mattered To All 3 Stocks

Huang’s return mattered to all three neoclouds because Nvidia helps finance the companies that rent out its chips. It invested $2 billion in CoreWeave in January and announced another $2 billion investment in Nebius in March. With Iren, Nvidia secured a five-year option to buy up to 30 million shares at $70 each, a potential $2.1 billion investment tied to chip deployment and regulatory conditions.

Newman said Nvidia’s board had to weigh the risks of bringing Huang back against the cost of keeping him out. “The company and its ecosystem (suppliers, neoclouds, partners) had already shed trillions in market cap,” he said on X.

In his view, directors saw Huang’s return as a way to steady both Nvidia and the companies that depend on it. The board voted unanimously to reinstate him as president, CEO, and a director. However, Nvidia said that its independent investigation will continue.

Nvidia Can Rent CRWV’s Spare Capacity

Nvidia can be both CoreWeave’s chip supplier and its customer. Under a $6.3 billion agreement, Nvidia can buy computing capacity that CoreWeave hasn’t sold to other customers.

For Nebius, turning orders into revenue depends partly on when the power comes on. Four new sites in the U.S. and Europe began generating revenue in the third quarter, but a switch from temporary to permanent power pushed back deliveries at a New Jersey site serving Microsoft. Nebius expects to deliver more than half the capacity Microsoft contracted for there by year-end, with the rest in the second quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, Iren brought its first Horizon data center online for Microsoft as quarterly AI cloud revenue climbed to $200 million from $71 million. Its next milestone will take longer. A customer-requested design change and supplier timing pushed Iren’s target for bringing capacity online from year-end to January, with a possible delay to late February. That capacity represents more than $4 billion in contracted annualized revenue.

Musk Rents Chips To Grok’s Rivals

On the other hand, World Trade Securities CEO Nicholas Mugalli used a separate argument for neocloud stocks. Elon Musk has criticized the business, yet SpaceX rents computing power to two of its own AI rivals, Anthropic and Google. “So when someone tells you neoclouds are a bubble, ask them why Elon just became one??” Mugalli said on X. In his view, computing power remains scarce and neocloud stocks are “undervalued.”

Musk told employees that SpaceX could earn more by renting its chips to rivals than by using them to improve Grok, according to The New York Times. In an August group chat the newspaper reviewed, he told engineers, “If you can’t pay for your GPUs, then you either go bankrupt or you become a computer rental company.”

Anthropic’s prospectus puts a price on the demand. The company said it expects to pay SpaceX about $3.1 billion a month once it receives all the computing capacity it contracted for. It expects full delivery in December.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About Neocloud Stocks?

On Stocktwits early on Tuesday, IREN drew ‘bullish’ sentiment on ‘high’ message volume. NBIS was ‘neutral’ on ‘high’ volume, while CRWV was ‘bearish’ on ‘low’ volume.

One user said, “$CRWV continuation tomorrow. Green skies, nobody cares about the debt as long as Jensen is back. Fed won’t raise rates in Dec. Party on”

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Another user said, “$NBIS Regardless of the circular financing, Jensen Huang, Trump, fed rate, etc, this amount of volatility is the trade itself right now.”

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NBIS is the only one of the three up for the year, gaining 17%, while CRWV is down 33% and IREN is down 61%.

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