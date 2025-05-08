Abyiss goes live on SKALE, simplifying fiat-to-crypto transfers with instant, gas-free speed.

Abyiss, a fiat on/off-ramp solution, is now live on SKALE (SKL).

Users can move funds between traditional banks and blockchain wallets without the usual hassles - no frozen accounts, no excessive fees, no endless waiting. Designed for high-volume traders and DeFi devs alike, Abyiss streamlines crypto’s biggest pain point: fiat connectivity.

SKALE’s gas-free, lightning-fast infrastructure makes it an ideal home for Abyiss. Instead of paying big fees or dealing with network slowdowns, users can settle transactions quickly and cheaply.

By integrating with SKALE’s EVM-compatible architecture, Abyiss can process real-time fund transfers while cutting out extraneous intermediaries. The result? Smooth bridging for countless tokens across multiple chains.

Whether you’re launching an NFT marketplace, gaming platform, or DeFi protocol, Abyiss ensures new users have a seamless experience entering and exiting the crypto world. Early adopters report significant month-over-month transaction growth, with hundreds of thousands in volume processed.

Why choose SKALE?

Its modular design, dedicated developer community, and zero gas fees create a prime environment for scalable fintech applications. Abyiss taps these strengths to deliver real-time debit-like usability with robust compliance under the hood.

The synergy promises a frictionless gateway from Web2 to Web3, bridging everyday finance and decentralized tech.

Abyiss wants to let anyone move value across systems as easily as swiping a card. With SKALE’s instant finality and no gas, that vision is closer than ever.

