SJM raised its annual outlook following a quarterly earnings beat, while ZYME gained on price-target hikes tied to Ziihera’s FDA approval.

J.M. Smucker’s first-quarter net sales rose 5% to $2.2 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $2.13 billion, according to Fiscal.ai.

It raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings forecast to between $10.50 and $11 per share, up from its earlier guidance of $9.75 to $10.25 per share.

H.C. Wainwright raised ZYME’s target to $55 from $51 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) and Zymeworks (ZYME) shares hit fresh 52-week highs on Wednesday after the food company raised its annual outlook following an earnings beat, while the biotech firm received price-target hikes after a key U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

At the time of writing, SJM shares were up 4.1%, after hitting an intraday high of $134.85, while ZYME shares traded 6% higher. ZYME stock hit its highest levels in nearly five years.

SJM Raises FY2027 Outlook

J.M. Smucker (SJM) reported stronger-than-expected first quarter results and raised its full-year outlook. Net sales rose 5% to $2.2 billion, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $2.13 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. Growth was driven mainly by higher net pricing in the company’s coffee business.

Adjusted earnings jumped 71% to $3.24 per share, well above analysts’ estimate of $2.22. The result included a $0.84-per-share benefit from tariff refunds.

Smucker also raised its fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings forecast to between $10.50 and $11 per share, up from its earlier guidance of $9.75 to $10.25. The company now expects annual sales to decline by 1% to 2%, improving from its previous forecast for a 3% to 4% drop.

However, management warned that economic, geopolitical, policy and consumer-behavior changes could still affect its outlook.

Retail sentiment surrounding SJM on Stocktwits remained ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock has gained more than 35% so far this year.

HC Wainwright Sees 87% Potential Upside In ZYME

Zymeworks received two price-target increases from Wall Street after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two Ziihera-based regimens as initial treatments for adults with advanced HER2-positive gastroesophageal cancer.

Ziihera, also known as Zanidatamab, was originally developed by Zymeworks before being licensed to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The decision triggered a $250 million milestone payment from Jazz to Zymeworks. The company is also eligible to receive royalties of between 10% and 20% on Ziihera sales.

Despite the positive outcome, ZYME shares closed 4% lower on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Citi raised its price target to $38 from $37 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm attributed the stock’s post-approval decline to investors taking profits and viewed the pullback as a buying opportunity.

H.C. Wainwright raised ZYME’s target to $55 from $51 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. This implies an 87% upside potential from current levels.

Retail sentiment surrounding ZYME on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. ZYME shares have gained more than 11% so far in 2026.

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