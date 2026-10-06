According to a Reuters report, Trump's approval rating has slipped to the lowest level of his political career, down to 32%.

Trump's support among his own Republicans fell to 73% from 82% a week earlier, the report said.

Meanwhile, media reports have also alleged that a new hacking group has claimed to have stolen data on over 3,000 Trump Mobile customers.

Trump has spoken about further tax cuts, lower housing and health-care costs if his party wins the majority in the upcoming midterm elections slated for early November.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) have been on a slippery slide this year, down more than 37% year-to-date, pressured by President Donald Trump’s slipping approval ratings ahead of the midterm elections and a reported data leak linked to his mobile business.

According to a Reuters report, Trump's approval rating has slipped to the lowest level of his political career, even as the president grapples with affordability amid rising bond yields, soaring energy prices, and a steep cost of living due to the Iran war.

Meanwhile, media reports have also alleged that a new hacking group has claimed to have stolen data on over 3,000 Trump Mobile customers.

DJT stock closed more than 3% lower on Monday and is on track for a third month of declines if the losses hold.

Trump’s Popularity Is Slipping

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Sunday showed that the president’s approval rating was down to 32% as voters seemingly leaned away from supporting Republicans in the ​upcoming Nov. 3 midterm elections. The poll surveyed 1,277 U.S. adults with a 3-point margin of error.

Trump’s approval rating was at 35% last week, while in January ⁠2025, soon after he was sworn in for his second term as the 47th president of the United States, his approval rating stood at 47%, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Trump's support among his own Republicans fell to 73% from 82% a week earlier.

The poll indicated growing Republican dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of inflation, with 51% disapproving versus 44% approving. Just 34% approved of his handling of the Iran war, while 82% expect the conflict to last an extended period, raising concerns about fuel prices and inflation.

Meanwhile, Democrats held an 8-point advantage over Republicans, 43% to 35%, in congressional voting preferences.

The poll indicated that Trump’s strongest point among Republicans was on immigration, with 79% approving, but his overall immigration approval was at 36%.

Another poll from the Associated Press-KFF survey of more than 2,000 rural voters in August found that they were divided on Trump’s immigration crackdown, with about one third saying the administration’s immigration enforcement had been positive for their community and another third saying it had been negative. The remaining said it had no impact.

Trump’s Midterm Promises

Trump has spoken about further tax cuts, lower housing and health-care costs if his party wins the majority in the upcoming midterm elections.

The president has also promised a $5,000 “Trump dividend” for every American adult if Republicans retain both chambers of Congress, a move that could cost the government more than $1 trillion.

Mobile Data Leak Adds Further Pressure On DJT Stock

Meanwhile, Straight Arrow News and PCMag Australia reported that a new hacking group called BYOD claimed responsibility for accessing a file containing the personal data of 3,615 Trump Mobile customers.

“Trump Mobile was informed they had been breached, they then replied with ‘We have no team to handle this' and that anyone who hacks them [is] a terrorist,” BYOD reportedly said on their website.

PCMag’s report said that three people whose data had been breached confirmed to PCMag that they had interacted with Trump Mobile in the past. The group also reportedly told the outlet that it has "live access to the dashboard," meaning TrumpMobile.com.

DJT Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DJT stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing amid ‘low’ message volumes.

One user said, “$DJT Trump is campaigning in States that the GOP will win and sending Vance to states the GOP will lose such as Alaska. Then when the Senate flips Red he can say it was because he did not campaign in those states.”

Another user noted the falling approval ratings and the possibility that the Democrats would likely seize the House and quite possibly the Senate in the upcoming election, saying that they hope markets “are ready, I sure hope the Democrats are. I have major reasons to believe they are not and this ends up a historical squander of political capital.”

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