His warning followed a record Nasdaq close, while Stocktwits sentiment for SPY, QQQ and DIA was ‘extremely bullish.’

Michael Burry called the market’s mood “denial,” comparing it with 2000 and 2008 and suggesting that phase could last six to nine months.

Ray Dalio warned of a possible U.S. debt crisis within three years as rising interest costs crowd out spending.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered a contrasting outlook, saying growth and spending restraint would help the government start “bending the curve.”

“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry warned on Tuesday that investors were in “denial” reminiscent of 2000 and 2008, hours after the Nasdaq closed at a record, while Ray Dalio separately cautioned that mounting debt could push the U.S. into a crisis within three years.

Burry Sounds Alarm After Nasdaq Record

“The stock market is quite obviously in its first stage of grief, denial. Per 2000 and 2008, this stage lasts 6-9 months,” Burry said on X.

The warning came after the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.05% on Monday to hit a record high of 27,477.31. The S&P 500 advanced 0.7% to 7,773.95, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.18% to 51,267.90.

The bullish mood Burry questioned was also evident on Stocktwits, where sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) stood at ‘extremely bullish,’ with message volume at ‘normal’ levels.

Nvidia and Microsoft helped lead the advance on Monday as earnings optimism and weaker-than-expected jobs data reduced expectations for an October interest-rate increase. The rally continued even as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield settled at 5.31% on Monday, its highest close since April 2002.

Burry Raises The Stakes On An AI Bust

Burry’s latest warning follows a September shift toward leveraged bearish bets. “Fundamentally, I am moving timelines up,” he said, replacing several stock shorts with puts, including positions tied to Nvidia, Palantir and Micron, while enlarging his Nasdaq 100 index put position.

His bearish outlook did not rule out further gains. He called the Nasdaq 100 “historically overvalued, and historically top heavy,” but anticipated another record, which was borne out by Monday’s close.

Most recently, Burry repositioned beaten-down holdings ahead of tax-loss selling. He swapped Lululemon for Deckers, shifted Fannie Mae exposure into Freddie Mac, and replaced Sprouts and Zoetis shares with long-dated calls.

“I expect a 2000-2003 style value revival as the AI boom turns to bust,” he said. He also increased MetLife puts and added JD.com calls and BYD shares, pairing bets against the boom with selective purchases outside it.

Dalio: America’s Debt Burden Nears A Breaking Point

Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, warned in a Bloomberg interview that rising debt costs were crowding out spending. “When debts accumulate faster than they’re paid back, then debt service costs grow,” he said. Asked when a U.S. debt crisis could arrive, he replied: “I think within the next three years.”

Dalio explained the imbalance as $7 trillion in annual spending against $5 trillion in revenue. His August forecast allowed a two-year margin in either direction if policy remained unchanged. He has urged cutting the deficit to 3% of GDP through spending restraint, lower interest costs and increased revenue.

Dalio Sees Credit Strain, Bessent Sees Relief

Government borrowing and AI investment are competing for capital as overseas funding sources tighten, Dalio added. Higher rates could squeeze housing and auto loans before data-center spending. “The people who have less get squeezed the most in that part of the cycle,” he said, highlighting China’s geopolitical concerns and Japan’s desire to bring capital home.

Treasury data show holdings attributed to Japan fell to $1.104 trillion in July from $1.239 trillion in February, while mainland China’s declined to $618 billion from $695.3 billion in January. Japan remained the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasury securities.

On the other hand, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered a more optimistic outlook on Monday, saying that growth and spending restraint would “very quickly” improve the borrowing trajectory. Speaking at a Pennsylvania fireside chat, he said the government would start “bending the curve.”

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