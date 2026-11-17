The merger, which was announced in October this year, will create the largest app-based food and grocery delivery service in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice has taken jurisdiction over the antitrust review of DoorDash's proposed $17 billion buyout of Instacart.

According to Koyfin data, 34 out of 41 analysts covering DASH rate the stock ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’, while five rate it ‘Hold’

Instacart has previously also evaluated a takeover from DoorDash back in 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) will review DoorDash’s proposed $17 billion acquisition of rival Instacart, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In the United States, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission divide authority over merger reviews, with the DoJ stepping in to evaluate whether combining the two delivery giants would violate antitrust or competition laws, as per the report.

CART stock slipped about 2$ after-hours on Monday, while DASH stock inched 0.7% higher.

Neither DoorDash nor Instacart immediately commented on the regulatory assignment.

Merger Details

DoorDash announced on Oct. 29 that it had reached an agreement to buy San Francisco-based Instacart (CART), in a transaction valued at roughly $17 billion, or $65 per share.

According to company filings, the acquisition represents DoorDash's most aggressive push yet into the rapidly expanding U.S. online grocery market as app-based delivery platforms battle for market share. DoorDash, Instacart, Uber, and Grab compete in the food and grocery delivery space in the U.S.

DoorDash has stated that Instacart’s brand name and mobile application will remain intact following the close of the deal, allowing Instacart's roughly 600,000 independent contractors to continue fulfilling orders while giving customers access to an additional 50,000 stores on DoorDash's network.

The two companies previously held merger discussions in 2021, though those talks stalled over valuation disagreements and regulatory concerns. Both firms expect the current transaction to close by late 2027 or the first half of 2028, pending regulatory clearance.

DASH, CART Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for both DASH and CART was ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, with chatter levels rated ‘high’ for DASH and ‘low’ for CART.

DASH shares have dropped 27% year-to-date, while CART shares have gained over 27% during the same period.

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