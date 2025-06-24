George Scorsis takes helm as Chairman as Ropidoxuridine trial nears 50% enrollment and patent advances boost pipeline.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SHPH) is doubling down on its mission to revolutionize cancer treatment with radiation therapy. In just a few short weeks, the company has achieved a series of notable milestones, from a promising Phase 2 trial update to the appointment of veteran biotech executive George Scorsis as Chairman of the Board.

With its lead candidate Ropidoxuridine already making waves in glioblastoma trials, Shuttle Pharma is positioning itself at the forefront of oncology innovation. The moves come as Shuttle looks to emulate recent breakthroughs by industry leaders such as Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) and Novartis (NYSE: NVS), both of which have brought radiopharmaceutical therapies to market using similar underlying science.

George Scorsis Steps In as Chairman

On Wednesday, Shuttle Pharma announced George Scorsis as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. Scorsis brings over 25 years of executive experience, particularly in highly regulated sectors including biotech and cannabis. His resume includes leadership roles at Liberty Health Sciences and Mettrum Health Corp., and he currently chairs both Awakn Life Sciences (CSE: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) and Entourage Health Corp.

Commenting on his new role at Shuttle, Scorsis stated:

I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of Shuttle Pharma. The Company has a unique opportunity to leverage its radiation sensitizers to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life for patients suffering from glioblastoma. I look forward to providing guidance to support the Company as we look to improve the lives of millions of patients impacted by cancer.

Scorsis also previously served as Chairman of SOL Global Investments (CSE: SOL) (OTC: SOLCF), which further illustrates his deep involvement in pioneering healthcare ventures.

His appointment reflects Shuttle’s strategic push to strengthen its leadership team as it enters a pivotal period of clinical and commercial development.

Ropidoxuridine Phase 2 Trial Gains Momentum

The heart of Shuttle Pharma’s pipeline is Ropidoxuridine (IPdR), a novel radiation sensitizer currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma. The aggressive brain cancer has limited treatment options and remains incurable. Shuttle’s approach aims to amplify the efficacy of radiation therapy while keeping side effects minimal.

As of May 8, 2025, nearly 50% of the trial’s initial enrollment target had been met. Impressively, 84% of patients enrolled had completed all seven cycles of treatment. Trial sites—ranging from Georgetown University Medical Center to the Miami Cancer Institute—reported the drug was well tolerated, with toxicity scores not exceeding 2 on a 1-5 scale.

Dr. Anatoly Dritschilo, who recently stepped down as Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, said, “If approved, we believe that Ropidoxuridine has the potential to redefine the standard approach for how to care for patients with glioblastoma.”

Patients are being randomized into two dose cohorts—1,200 mg/day and 960 mg/day—to determine the optimal regimen. Once identified, an additional 14 patients will be enrolled at the best dose to reach statistical significance. The trial aims to complete enrollment later this year, with data readouts expected in 2026.

Chris Cooper, Shuttle’s interim CEO, commented:

With nearly 50% of patient enrollment achieved in the initial randomized portion and 84% of enrolled patients completing all seven cycles, the trial is advancing steadily at esteemed cancer centers. Ropidoxuridine has been well-tolerated and we have begun analyzing pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic samples to optimize dosing and response. Our goal is to complete enrollment later this year, with follow-up and data readouts anticipated in 2026.

The U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Ropidoxuridine, giving Shuttle potential marketing exclusivity if approved. Given that an estimated 800,000 U.S. cancer patients undergo radiation therapy annually—and 400,000 of those for curative purposes—Shuttle’s target market is sizable and growing.

Also Read: 5-Minute Deep Dive Scorecard: Is Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SHPH) Ready for a Massive Breakout?

Innovation Extends Beyond the Clinic

On May 15, 2025, Shuttle released a corporate update highlighting the company’s many recent developments. In addition to clinical progress, Shuttle has made strides in the diagnostics space. The company entered a sponsored research agreement with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to develop a PSMA-targeted ligand for theranostic use in prostate cancer.

Furthermore, Shuttle filed a provisional patent titled “PSMA-Targeted PARP Inhibitor Conjugates for Precision Cancer Therapy.” The filing was developed with Dr. Alan Kozikowski, a medicinal chemist whose past work helped enable the development of Lantheus’ Pylarify and Novartis’ Pluvicto—two commercially successful radiopharmaceuticals.

Shuttle’s recent underwritten public offering helped solidify its financial footing, with $4.5 million in cash and equivalents reported as of March 31, 2025. That cash will fund both the ongoing clinical trial and preclinical research efforts.

Strengthened Leadership Amid Key Transitions

New board members Oleh Nabyt and Joseph Tung join Scorsis in reinforcing Shuttle’s governance and bringing expanded business and legal acumen to the table.

Looking Ahead

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals appears to be building momentum across multiple fronts—clinical, intellectual property, diagnostics, and leadership. With a new Chairman in place, promising mid-trial results, and a strengthened pipeline backed by a scientific pedigree, the company is drawing comparisons to past success stories, such as Lantheus Holdings and Novartis.

Investors will watch closely as the Ropidoxuridine trial progresses toward full enrollment and data publication in 2026. If Shuttle can successfully deliver on its ambitions, it could play a major role in transforming radiation therapy for cancer patients worldwide.

Our email list eats first! Get exclusive alerts on explosive stock picks like AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), which shot up +533% after our profile. Get our email signals based on our proprietary 5-indicator system before any of our other platforms by clicking here.

Join the Discussion in the WVC Facebook Investor Group

Do you have a stock tip or news story suggestion? Please email us at: invest@wealthyvc.com.

This report/release/profile is a commercial advertisement and is for general information purposes only. We are engaged in the business of marketing and advertising companies for monetary compensation unless otherwise stated below.

Wealthy VC and its employees are not Registered Investment Advisors, Broker-Dealers or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever and we are not qualified to give financial advice. The information contained herein is based on sources which we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed by us as being accurate and does not purport to be a complete statement or summary of the available data. Wealthy VC encourages readers and investors to supplement the information in these reports with independent research and other professional advice. All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled through their website, news releases, and corporate filings, or is available from public sources and Wealthy VC makes no representations, warranties or guarantees as to the accuracy or completeness of the disclosure by the profiled companies. Our website and newsletter are for entertainment purposes only. This website is NOT a source of unbiased information. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment.

Release of Liability: Through the use of this email and/or website advertisement, by viewing or using it, you agree to hold Wealthy VC, its operators, owners and employees harmless and to completely release them from any and all liability due to any and all loss (monetary or otherwise), damage (monetary or otherwise), or injury (monetary or otherwise) that you may incur. Wealthy VC-sponsored advertisements do not purport to provide an analysis of any company’s financial position, operations or prospects and this is not to be construed as a recommendation by Wealthy VC or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. WealthyVC and our controlling entity 1000724287 Ontario Ltd have been compensated USD $7,500 per month for six months for investor relations by Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

None of the materials or advertisements herein constitute offers or solicitations to purchase or sell securities of the companies profiled herein and any decision to invest in any such company or other financial decisions should not be made based upon the information provided herein. Instead, Wealthy VC strongly urges you to conduct a complete and independent investigation of the respective companies and consideration of all pertinent risks. Readers are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D and all reports published on SEDAR if the company featured is Canadian. Wealthy VC further urges you to consult your own independent tax, business, financial and investment advisors. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor’s investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a ‘safe harbor’ in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as “projects”, “foresee”, “expects”, “will”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “understands”, or that by statements indicating certain actions “may”, “could”, or “might” occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Past Performance is based on the security’s previous day’s closing price and the high of-day price during our promotional coverage.

In preparing this publication, Wealthy VC has relied upon information supplied by various public sources and press releases which it believes to be reliable; however, such reliability cannot be guaranteed. Investors should not rely on the information contained in this email and website. Rather, investors should use the information contained in this website as a starting point for doing additional independent research on the featured companies. The advertisements in this email and website are believed to be reliable, however, Wealthy VC and its owners, affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors, representatives and agents disclaim any liability as to the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in any advertisement and for any omissions of material facts from such advertisement. Wealthy VC is not responsible for any claims made by the companies advertised herein, nor is Wealthy VC responsible for any other promotional firm, its program or its structure.

View Full Disclaimer