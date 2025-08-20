The Food and Drug Administration said U.S. Customs alerted the drug regulator regarding the detection of Cesium-137 in shipping containers of Indonesian supplier PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati.

U.S. retail giant Walmart is recalling some frozen shrimp in 13 states after U.S. authorities detected radioactive material in one of its Indonesian supplier's shipments.

The supermarket chain is recalling Great Value brand raw frozen shrimp from its stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia.

The Food and Drug Administration said U.S. Customs officers flagged shipping containers from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, also known as BMS Foods, after detecting traces of Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, at ports in Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah and Miami.

One detained sample of breaded shrimp tested at 68 Bq/kg, far below the FDA’s intervention limit of 1,200 Bq/kg, but still enough to raise concerns about health risks from repeated exposure. Regulators said that the contaminated shipment never made it into U.S. stores.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” a Walmart spokesperson told the BBC, adding the company has restricted sales, removed the shrimp from impacted stores, and will provide refunds to customers who return affected products.

PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati has been added to an FDA import alert list for chemical contamination, blocking further shrimp shipments into the U.S. until the company addresses food safety concerns.

FDA said its investigation is ongoing in coordination with Indonesian regulators.

Cesium-137 is a radioactive isotope produced by nuclear reactions. While trace amounts exist in the environment, prolonged exposure through contaminated food may increase cancer risks by damaging DNA in living cells, according to the agency.

