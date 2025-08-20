Shares of both companies have been supported by strong revenue, margin, and profit growth, with traders eyeing their near-term momentum.

Fresh trading opportunities emerge in markets as select stocks deliver strong financial performance. SEBI-registered analyst Vinayak Gautam shared two short-term buy calls, pointing to earnings strength in GNG Electronics and Aditya Infotech.

Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

GNG Electronics

For GNG Electronics, he suggested buying around ₹336 with a target of ₹360 and a stop loss at ₹320, keeping a 1–2 month horizon in mind.

The call comes on the back of strong numbers: revenue grew 22% to ₹312.2 crore, EBITDA rose 26% to ₹32.2 crore, margins improved slightly to 10.31%, and net profit jumped nearly 53% to ₹18.5 crore.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for GNG Electronics was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

GNG Electronics’ stock has risen nearly 3% so far this year.

Aditya Infotech

The company posted revenue of ₹740 crore, up 16% from last year, while EBITDA surged almost 50% to ₹60.9 crore.

Margins expanded to 8.22% from 6.39%, and net profit climbed 46% to ₹32.8 crore.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Aditya Infotech was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Aditya Infotech’s stock has risen 11.4% so far in 2025.

