RBC pushes back on AI-driven software displacement with new TCO model.

RBC Capital notes that bear debates on AI and software center on three pillars.

Those include AI-driven displacement of incumbent software, pricing pressure from lower barriers to entry and disruption from AI-native vendors.

Of the 52 analysts covering the stock, 40 rate it 'Buy' or higher, 11 recommend 'Hold,' and one rates it 'Sell.’

Shopify Inc (SHOP) share price jumped nearly 10% on Monday to record its best single-day jump in nearly a year after RBC, in a note, mentioned the company’s software had ‘great defensibility’ against AI-led displacements.

RBC Capital said the bear debate around AI and software centres on three pillars: AI-driven displacement of incumbent software, pricing pressure due to lower barriers to entry, and disruption from AI-native vendors.

RBC unveiled its new software total cost of ownership (TCO) calculator, in which the firm applied its framework to 14 companies in its coverage universe, including Salesforce (CRM), Workday (WDAY), HubSpot (HUBS), Microsoft (MSFT), Intuit (INTU), ServiceNow (NOW), Adobe (ADBE), Shopify (SHOP), Asana (ASAN), DocuSign (DOCU), ZoomInfo (GTM), Guidewire (GWRE), Nice (NICE), and Veeva (VEEV).

RBC Pushes Back On AI-Driven Software Displacement

RBC Capital thinks the discussion around AI disrupting software demand has a key flaw, noting that focus needs to be on the whole cycle of building, running and maintaining software rather than only the cost of building one.

“The key flaw behind the "AI replacing software" bear case is comparing the cost of building a custom solution versus the annual subscription costs from the vendor,” RBC argues, saying that for a Total Cost of Ownership conversation, one needs to look at Build, Run, Maintain, Risk, and Quality Gap.

Among the stocks mentioned above, in which RBC ran its custom model, Microsoft, HubSpot, Intuit, Shopify, and Guidewire were found to have the greatest defensibility against AI-driven displacements.

SHOP Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has jumped 200% over the past week.

“A company like Shopify is needed as people diversify from just buying from Amazon,” a user said.

SHOP stock has lost 26.4% year-to-date.

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